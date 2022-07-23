Diamondbacks fans love the draft class of 2022

A clear majority of fans who responded to the poll gave the Diamondbacks an “A” grade for their selection. 56% voted for that, with a further 38% chipping in with a B-grade. Those two categories represented the vast majority of respondents, with only 6% covered by the C, D and F grades. Nobody at all voted an F. Considering the team had the second overall pick, in what seems to be generally regarded as a solid draft, and has already signed him according to reports, you’d probably have to try quite hard to get an F! Here’s the full breakdown of the numbers.

Here’s a selection of comments from those explaining their grades: