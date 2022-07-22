SnakeBytes 7/22: Back to work

Diamondbacks News

(AZ Central) Is Torey Lovullo’s job safe? Four things worth watching as Diamondbacks open second half

The Triple-A Reno rotation includes right-hander Corbin Martin, lefty Tommy Henry and right-hander Ryne Nelson. Given the difficult pitching environment there, it is hard to know from afar what to make of their performances, but all three have put up solid results for stretches this year. Double-A right-hander Brandon Pfaadt is another name to know.

(Arizona Sports) D-backs GM: ‘The faster we get these guys to the big leagues the better’

“We are pretty excited. He is someone we spent a lot of time on this past year. He is an impact player with impact tools,” Hazen said.

“Having the opportunity to take somebody like that is certainly something we feel very fortunate and we look forward to getting him out this week to start playing,” Hazen added.

MLB News

(ESPN) Can anyone catch the New York Yankees? Second-half preview, rankings, playoff odds for all 30 MLB teams

No prize for guessing where the Diamondbacks end up

(Camden Chat) Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles and #1 pick Jackson Holliday are in agreement

The deal is pending a physical, so it has yet to be announced by the Orioles. The reported bonus is $8.19 million, which is a record for a high school draft pick. It’s also about $650,000 below slot value for the #1 pick, giving the Orioles money to use on some of their later round picks.

(ESPN) Sweep gives Astros season series vs. Yankees, but Aaron Boone says ‘it’s not going to matter unless’ it’s October

Houston won the season series against New York, 5-2, with the Yankees’ only leads throughout coming on walk-offs. They finished the season with a .151 team batting average against the Astros, their lowest single-season BA against a single opponent all time, according to ESPN Stats & Information

(AP) MLB struggling to get attendance back to pre-pandemic levels

Major League Baseball is struggling to fill the stands at pre-COVID levels as the sport heads into the last 2 1/2 months of its first season since 2019 without capacity restrictions.

MLB reached the All-Star break with an average attendance of 26,409. That represents a drop of 5.4% from the All-Star break of 2019 — which was 10 days earlier than this year.

(CBS Sports) Former MLB, NFL star Bo Jackson reveals he helped pay for funerals of Uvalde shooting victims

Shortly after the tragedy, Jackson flew into town with a close friend — who remains unnamed — to give Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a check for $170,000. The purpose of the donation, Jackson said, was to “put a little sunshine in someone’s cloud, a very dark cloud” by paying for the funeral expenses of the 19 children and two teachers who fell victim to one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.