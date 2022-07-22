Diamondbacks Game Preview #93: 7/22 vs. Nationals

Today's Lineups NATIONALS DIAMONDBACKS Cesar Hernandez - 2B Carson Kelly - C Keibert Ruiz - C Jordan Luplow - LF Juan Soto - RF Ketel Marte - 2B Josh Bell - 1B Christian Walker - 1B Nelson Cruz - DH Buddy Kennedy - DH Luis Garcia - SS Jake McCarthy - RF Yadiel Hernandez - LF Sergio Alcantara - 3B Maikel Franco - 3B Daulton Varsho - CF Victor Robles - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Patrick Corbin - LHP Zac Gallen - RHP

Roster moves

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:

Reinstated RHP Ian Kennedy from the 15-day injured list (right calf inflammation).

from the 15-day injured list (right calf inflammation). Reinstated RHP J.B. Bukauskas from the 60-day injured list (strained right shoulder) and optioned him to Triple-A Reno.

from the 60-day injured list (strained right shoulder) and optioned him to Triple-A Reno. Designated LHP Dallas Keuchel for assignment.

And so, Keuchel rides off into the distance, likely to become little more than one of the less-remembered answers when we do the end of year roster Sporcle. But by being designated for assignment, he has successfully cemented his position in a couple of categories of franchise history:

Worst pitcher (under 20 IP): I mentioned this one in Snake Bytes the other day, but in barely two total games of work, Keuchel cost the team very close to one win. Well done! The only other pitcher to be rounded to -0.9 bWAR in less than twenty innings, is one we may well see in the second half, prospect J.B. Bukauskas, so he’ll probably take himself out of this category. Hopefully by pitching better, as much as pitching more. There are people with higher ERAs, though most are very much in the cup of coffee camp. Only two had a higher ERA than Keuchel, and over 10 innings worked: Bob Howry’s 10.67 over 14.1 IP in 2010, and Kevin Jarvis’s 11.91 in 11.1 IP in 2006.

Highest ERA (> 1 start): There have been a couple of “one and done” starters with higher ERAs. As well as Jarvis, there was Dana Eveland and Kris Medlen - Jarvis and Eveland did both make four relief appearances. But among those who survived multiple trips around the rotation, Keuchel’s 9.64 surpassed Jason Marquis, who put up a 9.53 ERA over three starts during the 2011 campaign. Seth Frankoff is the only other with an ERA above nine, posting a 9.20 across three starts and one relief appearance last season. This year, Frankoff made two starts for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico. It didn’t go well: 14 hits over six innings, and a 12.00 ERA. Marquis limped on for two more seasons, posting a 77 ERA+ before retiring.

Biggest gap between ERA and FIP (min 15 IP): This one’s a bit more obscurist. But Keuchel was, in some ways, incredibly unlucky. His Fielding Independent ERA was down at 5.09: not great, to be sure, yet more than four and a half runs below his actual ERA. Nobody else in team history with over fifteen innings for the D-backs even has a three-run gap. His xFIP (FIP with a normalized homer per fly-ball rate) was even lower, at 3.66. For comparison, that’s better than anyone on this year’s team (again, 15+ IP) except for All-Star Joe Mantiply. Then again, when you’re almost near the bottom of the league in both fastball velocity and spin rate... Hard to say luck had much to do with his lack of success!

TOREY LOVULLO NOTES

Zack Davies (15 day IL, Shoulder) threw a 35 pitch bullpen today, having previously thrown a 20 pitch pen. The next step will be for him to throw to live hitters. There is no set timeline for his return from the injured list

Ketel Marte is playing second base today. He will likely play two of the three games against Washington in the field and DH the other.

Humberto Castellanos is still symptomatic and feeling tenderness and discomfort after he throws. He is not near returning.

One Run Game failures of late: “We’ve left some chips out there. We’ve left some opportunities to extend some leads. We’ve left some key situations defensively or made some bad pitches at the wrong time that have cost us games. We can identify those things and we’ve got to tighten that up.”

After losing 6 straight one run contests the Diamondbacks are now 13-17

Is it time to start seeing younger arms get a chance? : “I think so. We have a stable of very young talented arms in player development. It’s exciting for us to know that some are doing very well and are ready for potentially the next challenge.”

Keone Kela (Tommy John surgery May 21) is facing live hitters at Salt River and is progressing and ramping up but is not nearing a return to the majors as of yet.

Chris Devenski is healthy and throwing in Reno, his velocity is improving.

Other topics covered in the Audio, Joe Mantiply, Juan Soto, and the mic’d up players in the All Star Game. As always, give a listen if you have a few moments for always interesting discussion.