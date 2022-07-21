Snake Bytes 7/21: Games Resume Today

Luis Gonzales: ‘Don’t see the sense of urgency’ from Diamondbacks players

“For me, watching from the outside — I don’t know a lot what’s going on in the clubhouse — I just don’t see the sense of urgency from a lot of these players,” Gonzalez said. “The comfort factor for me: Everybody feels really comfortable. There’s not, like, ‘Somebody may take my job behind me.’

“I want to see our Major League team playing a little bit better coming out of the break. I know it was kind of a rough two-week stretch there where we were competitive almost every single night, we were in almost every single game and we lost six by one run. I’d like to see us try to flip the script on that a little bit coming out of the break here.”

Bro. The D-backs are in LAST PLACE AGAIN. AGAIN. AGAIN. AGAIN. I cannot say that enough. Nothing Mike Hazen does at the trade deadline will make this team a .500 team by September. Sell all the vets. Bring in the yoots and let’s focus on 2023. We’ve been straddling the rebuild fence since Goldy.

Let’s start in the desert where Torey Lovullo was given a one-year deal for this year after guiding Arizona to a 52-110 mark last season. There is a club option in place for 2023, but Arizona is still in the National League West basement, entering the All-Star break with a 40-52 record.

Could have ripped the Band-Aid off a LOOOOONG time ago. But no. I know what you guys are thinking as you bite into your next tendie... “But who will replace Torey?”

However, with upwards of a dozen teams looking to bolster their pitching staffs in the coming weeks, not all of them will succeed in grabbing one of that trio. In fact, with their extra control, there’s no guarantee any of them will be traded. Montas and Mahle are both dealing with minor injuries right now, and though both are expected to be well enough to pitch before the deadline, there’s always the possibility of the injury getting worse and scuttling trade hopes. Regardless, some teams are going to have to look farther down the list of trade candidates, which is where things get murky.

In the closest race of the bunch, no AL Central team carries even a 50 percent chance of winning the division. (The Chicago White Sox lead with a 46 percent chance.) Minnesota has been in first place for most of the season, but both of its pursuers have gained ground in recent weeks as the Twins were only 3-7 in their last 10 games before the All-Star break. There are a lot of ways to handicap this battle over the rest of the season, but much of it depends on whether you favor the team with the superior underlying 2022 stats but the more difficult future schedule (Minnesota); the injury-ravaged preseason favorite with the weaker stats but the easiest remaining schedule in baseball (Chicago); or the fun, young upstart sitting in between (Cleveland). Despite the slim edge our model gives to the White Sox, uncertainty in this division reigns supreme.

“​​I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” he responded. “We’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid, even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have already received. They receive housing, which obviously is another form of compensation. I just reject the premise of the question. I don’t know what else to say about that.”

Rodríguez is far from an out-of-nowhere phenomenon, but the way in which he began his first MLB season has played out like a classic comeback story. After batting .205/.284/.260 in April with no home runs in 20 games, Rodríguez has flipped a switch, becoming one of the game’s most singular talents seemingly overnight. In 71 games since the start of May, he’s batting .293/.351/.535 with 16 home runs and 12 stolen bases.