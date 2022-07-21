Diamondbacks Reacts Survey: Draft grade?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Diamondbacks fans and fans across the country.

The Diamondbacks had the second overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft, and used it to select a legacy prospect: Druw Jones, son of legendary Braves’ outfielder, Andruw Jones. Reports indicate that the young player has already agreed to terms with the Diamondbacks - we’ll potentially see him at Chase Field as soon as the coming weekend. Twenty other players followed in the team’s section over the 48 hours that followed - nineteen regular rounds, plus one in the Competitive Balance round. Some already seem promising, while other seemed a little underwhelming, perhaps part of the dance between potential, signability and pool limits, that every team has to do.

But overall, how would you grade the team’s draft this year. Does the signing of Jones render all other areas moot? Or would you rather have seen the team address areas of need in the system, such as catcher, third base and starting pitcher? That’s the purpose of this poll. Give us your grade of how the Diamondbacks did, from A through F, and explain the logic behind your choice in the comments. We’ll have the results after the weekend, and highlight the best-argued case for some of the grades. If you want to highlight a pick you’re excited about, or think the team blew, by all means do that as well!



