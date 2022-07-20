Snake Bytes: 7/20 All Star Edition

Team News



Diamondbacks chase upside late in MLB draft, select Hamilton’s Gavin Turley in 19th round

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/07/19/gavin-turley-hamilton-high-school-drafted-arizona-diamondbacks-late-round/10102917002/



Source: Arizona Diamondbacks agree to terms with top draft pick Druw Jones

(Nick Piecoro)

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/07/19/arizona-diamondbacks-agree-terms-top-draft-pick-druw-jones/10098804002/



Druw Jones, D-backs agree to record deal for HS player (source)

(Steve Gilbert)

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/druw-jones-deal-with-d-backs



(Also covered here, yesterday. https://www.azsnakepit.com/2022/7/19/23270206/druw-jones-reported-signing-with-d-backs )

Steven Souza Jr. Announces Retirement

Almost not even worth mentioning.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2022/07/steven-souza-jr-announces-retirement.html



Farther down on the Diamondbacks’ trade rumors section are two articles about Walker and Peralta from the last couple of weeks.



D-backs’ Joe Mantiply throws 1-2-3 inning in All-Star Game debut

https://arizonasports.com/story/3219729/d-backs-joe-mantiply-throws-1-2-3-inning-in-all-star-game-debut/



The last pitches of all 3 outs Mantiply recorded.



3 up, 3 down.



Way to go, Joe! pic.twitter.com/mYx9a9G1he — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 20, 2022

Other Baseball



Stars captivate on mic as AL makes it loud and clear: 9 straight wins

https://www.mlb.com/news/al-beats-nl-in-2022-mlb-all-star-game

All-Star battery mic’d up: ‘What are you thinking?’

https://www.mlb.com/news/nestor-cortes-jose-trevino-mic-d-up-in-all-star-game



Goldy makes most of first trip to ASG as a Cardinal

https://www.mlb.com/news/paul-goldschmidt-albert-pujols-play-in-2022-mlb-all-star-game



The top 12 moments from 92nd All-Star Game

https://www.mlb.com/news/2022-all-star-game-best-moments



How every player performed on All-Star stage

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/news/mlb-all-star-game-2022-player-roundup



Here is the condensed game

Pitching wise, the Dbacks have had pitchers throw 14.2 innings in allstar games. Only BK Kim, in 2003 and Corbin in 2013 gave up runs. The most innings ptiched were 5 ip in 4 appearances by Randy Johnson. He gave up 5 hits, and struck out 6. (there are several instances where our pitcher did not get into the game, including 2 from Zack Greinke)

https://www.baseball-reference.com/teams/ARI/pitch-all-star.shtml



Only 2 Dback allstars have had multiple hit in the same game, Devon White in 1998 and Damian Miller in 2002. White went 3-3 with a triple. Goldy just went 2-12 and Gonzo went 4-7. Finley (2000), Gonzo (2005) and Miller (2000) are the only ones with an RBI.

https://www.baseball-reference.com/teams/ARI/bat-all-star.shtml



Anything Goes



This day in history:

Sitting Bull surrendered in 1881. The “July 20th Plot” occurred, an assasination attempt against Hitler. The attempt failed. Four were killed and 13 injured and it resulted in 7,000 arrested and 4,980 executed.

In 1969, Neil Armstrong walked on the moon. Obviously, they made it back safely, but if you are interested Nixon had a planned speech in case of lunar disaster. https://www.archives.gov/files/presidential-libraries/events/centennials/nixon/images/exhibit/rn100-6-1-2.pdf

The Aurora shooting in Colorado happened on this date in 2012, one of the slain was Jessica Ghawi, an aspiring sports journalist. I believe she had a connection to some SBN site or other. I remember hearing about her on 5FH.

This day in baseball:

In 1859, in Long Island, 1,500 people are the first to pay to see a baseball game. The tickets cost .50c or about 19$ in today’s money. In 1922, Rogers Hornsby hit his 25th home run of the year, breaking the NL record. In 1976, Hank Aaron hit his 755th and final home run. No asterisk needed! In 2011, Stephen Drew got injured today...

It is a close friend of mines birthday today.