PYWs 22: Mid Season Finale

Alright! final week of the first half! Last week, I asked you to come up with a signature dish for Guy Fieri’s new restaurant, DTPHX at Caesar's Sports Book. Going into the week, we a very close race between Jack, Hacks, and Nik for the first finale spot, and as we suspected, it ultimately came down to the results of this prompt. We’ll get to that in a minute, though, but first let’s see how the podium shook out this week! In third place, we have a tie between gzimmerm and Xerostomia with 1 rec each!

Unlike Fogo de Chao, I’d have to imagine this would be the lowest quality meats and fish available. Filet Mignon? Nah, have some Nathan’s hot dogs instead. Wild caught Atlantic salmon? Best I can do is some Gordon’s Fish Sticks...

In second place, we find finalist contender NikT77 with two recs!

Alt text, because once again it’s too long to fit in the dialogue box:

A celebration of the NL West! Inspired my the Diamondbacks decision to cater to visiting fans that get their own themed hot dogs, DTPHX is happy to cater to the fans visiting the ballpark most frequently, fans of all of our division rivals!

Colorado Rockies - Rocky Mountain Oysters of course!

San Diego Padres - A delicious grilled seagull slathered in a mango salsa and served on a flip flop

San Francisco Giants - Deep fired baby seal nuggets tossed in a spicy Sriracha “cream” sauce

Los Angeles Dodgers - Freshly harvested “Sea Bass” from the LA River, paired with a potable toilet wine brought in daily from the LA County Jail

Man, those all sound like tickets straight to FLAVORTOWN to me!

And finally, in first place with four recs, we have... Jack Sommers!

Jack is going to have a very relaxing off week with all of that shade he has to sit in... wow!

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for... the final first half standings!

Standings Players Recs Players Recs Jack Sommers 34 Diamondhacks 27 NikT77 26 MrRbi17 14 FatElvis04 12 Xerostomia 12 Snake_Bitten 8 chronicles_of_the_desert 7 gzimmerm 7 LeftFieldCorNWer 6 Jim McLennan 5 AzRattler 4 FootstepsFalco16 4 SpencerSpice 4 Oldenschoole 4 Justin27 3

In the end, it wasn’t particularly close. Jack used the final week to pull away to a seven point lead and easily takes the first spot in our Finale later this year. Congratulations Jack!

Those that weren’t able to clinch that top spot, don’t worry! We’re back next week with a brand new leaderboard, some hopefully witty prompts, another chance at the finale in the second half, and full refresher on how the two halves work! We’ll see you there!