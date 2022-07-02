Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/1/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 SB (23) 2 RBI

Reno RHP Drey Jameson: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 100 pitches (69 strikes)

Visalia 1B Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-3, BB

Statcast

A rough 4th inning would undermine Drey Jameson’s start, as the 24-year-old righty allowed all five runs charged to his name in the inning. Jameson allowed 5 hits, walked 2, and struck out 8 in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. Reno (39-37) was unable to put up crooked numbers to cut into Sacramento’s lead. Reno scored in 4 separate innings, but only one run in each. Wilmer Difo had a double and a home run in 4 trips to the plate, driving in 2 runs.

This game featured a lot of offense, as the two teams traded big innings. Amarillo (35-38) would end up escaping this game when Ty Tice induced a pop fly to first for the final out in a 1-run game. The Sod Poodles initially took the lead in the 5th inning with home runs by Roby Enriquez and Drew Stankiewicz plating five runs.

Brent Teller made his first start for Amarillo, allowing 5 runs on 5 hits, 5 walks, and 4 strikeouts. Teller coughed up a pair of home runs, a 3-run shot from Tyler Gentry in the first and a solo homer by Nick Loftin in the 5th. The offensive explosion in the 5th would allow him to walk away with a win. As Amarillo continued to tack on runs to push the lead to 11-6 going into the the 9th, Josh Green allowed just 1 run in 3 innings.

The 9th inning proved to be quite the adventure. Amarillo sent out lefty Cam Booser to get three low leverage outs, but the inning unfolded differently. After retiring the first two batters, Booser failed to retire any of the next 6 batters, with a home run cutting the lead to 11-10. After a single and a walk put the potential tying run 90 feet away, Tice had to come in to record the final out before losing control of the game. Tice fell behind his only hitter 2-0, but managed to retire him.

Hillsboro (33-38) took control of this game in the 2nd inning, with back to back home runs by Fox Semones and Ryan Bliss giving the Hops a 5-0 lead. A single and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Semones, as his 2-out, 2-strike blast to left field ended up being a soul crusher for the Dust Devils. Three pitches later, Bliss would join the home run parade. The early offensive barrage resulted in a 7-0 lead after the top of the 4th. Luke Albright was a beneficiary of this run support, but pitched well in his own right with 5 2⁄ 3 innings of 1-run ball on 3 hits, 3 walks, and 6 strikeouts. His quality outing allowed Hillsboro to keep the bats going early and cruise through the game. The Hillsboro bullpen pitched 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings to close out this game.