Druw Jones reported signing with D-backs

According to Jon Heyman, the Arizona Diamondbacks have inked their first-round pick, the #2 overall choice in the draft, less than 48 hours after the choice was announced.
Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick, has a deal with the D-Backs for $8,185,100. The slot value tops the previous $7.7M record of Bobby Witt Jr. for a HS player. Jones is a CF, same as his father, Braves great Andruw Jones.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2022
[Update] Turns out it was about four grand more. :)
Just learned @MLBDraft slots changed slightly a couple of days before the Draft. No. 2 overall pick Druw Jones has agreed to terms with @Dbacks for full (new) slot, which is $8,189,400. Best player in Draft, son of Andrew, quite similar to his dad.— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 19, 2022
It’s also a record for the Diamondbacks to pay a draft choice. The last time they had a pick this high was in 2015, when they had the first overall pick. That season, they signed shortstop Dansby Swanson, but got him for about $2 million less than his slot value, eventually agreeing on a deal worth $6.5 million. But if his career is anything like as good as that of his father, Hall of
Famer Very Good Andruw Jones, we’ll be fine. He was a five-time All-Star, ten-time Gold Glover, and put up 37.5 bWAR simply through his first six full seasons. With the recent success of second-generation players like the juniors of Fernando Tatis, Vlad Guerrero and Bobby Witt, we can only hope Jones is like father, like son.
