 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Druw Jones reported signing with D-backs

That was quick.

By Jim McLennan
/ new
2022 Major League Baseball Draft Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

According to Jon Heyman, the Arizona Diamondbacks have inked their first-round pick, the #2 overall choice in the draft, less than 48 hours after the choice was announced.

[Update] Turns out it was about four grand more. :)

It’s also a record for the Diamondbacks to pay a draft choice. The last time they had a pick this high was in 2015, when they had the first overall pick. That season, they signed shortstop Dansby Swanson, but got him for about $2 million less than his slot value, eventually agreeing on a deal worth $6.5 million. But if his career is anything like as good as that of his father, Hall of Famer Very Good Andruw Jones, we’ll be fine. He was a five-time All-Star, ten-time Gold Glover, and put up 37.5 bWAR simply through his first six full seasons. With the recent success of second-generation players like the juniors of Fernando Tatis, Vlad Guerrero and Bobby Witt, we can only hope Jones is like father, like son.

In This Stream

2022 Arizona Diamondbacks Draft

View all 16 stories

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...