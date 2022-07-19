Druw Jones reported signing with D-backs

According to Jon Heyman, the Arizona Diamondbacks have inked their first-round pick, the #2 overall choice in the draft, less than 48 hours after the choice was announced.

Druw Jones, the No. 2 overall pick, has a deal with the D-Backs for $8,185,100. The slot value tops the previous $7.7M record of Bobby Witt Jr. for a HS player. Jones is a CF, same as his father, Braves great Andruw Jones. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2022

[Update] Turns out it was about four grand more. :)

Just learned @MLBDraft slots changed slightly a couple of days before the Draft. No. 2 overall pick Druw Jones has agreed to terms with @Dbacks for full (new) slot, which is $8,189,400. Best player in Draft, son of Andrew, quite similar to his dad. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 19, 2022