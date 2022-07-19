Snake Bytes: 7/19 - Soto dethrones Alonso at HR Derby

Going, going, Juan! Soto takes Derby title

Juan Soto edged out wunderkind prospect Julio Rodriguez, who launched an impressive 81 home runs in his first HR Derby, 19-18 in the final round. Soto has been the recent subject of trade rumors after turning down a back-loaded 15-year/$440MM offer.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ rebuild will require change from franchise

Bickley puts the Diamondbacks on blast and he leaves no stone unturned in this written rant about how this franchise has gone down the toilet. Luis Gonzalez’s criticism of the team’s lack of urgency from Sunday’s broadcast were also included.

Druw Jones’ baseball family has D-backs’ No. 2 pick ready for path ahead

The younger Jones will be inevitably compared to his future Hall of Fame father, but the path to carving out his own legacy started on Sunday night after the D-backs selected him second overall in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Diamondbacks reliever Joe Mantiply is this year’s least likely All-Star

“Sitting on a white couch along the third-base line, taking it all in, was a mostly anonymous man in a black t-shirt and a black cap. These were the best seats in the house, yet not even the most famous of Hollywood’s celebrity class could purchase one. These seats were earned, reserved for only the best players in baseball. And this year, though he’s still working on believing it, that included Joe Mantiply.”

MLB Draft analysis for every first-round pick from The Athletic’s Keith Law

“Arizona gets the No. 1 player on most draft boards, the more or less consensus top guy, Druw Jones, son of Andruw. Druw is a true centerfielder who shows a lot of his father’s habits in the field and can show you plus power and speed, just as his dad did before his knees went. There are some questions about where Druw’s hit tool is currently, although if he didn’t have those concerns he would have been No. 1 everywhere and ranked among the best draft prospects of the past decade. He’s still got huge upside and gives Arizona a troika of elite high-ceiling hitting prospects, along with Corbin Carroll and Jordan Lawlar.”

By drafting Druw Jones, the Diamondbacks bring a bright future into sharper focus

“For the second year in a row, the Diamondbacks seem to have come away with a prospect that many considered the best player in the draft. Last year, that was No. 6 pick Jordan Lawlar, a prep shortstop who already has shot up prospect lists and looks like a future star. (To underscore the rapidity of his ascent, a year after he was drafted Lawlar was playing in the Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.) Now, it’s Jones, an accomplished hitter and graceful center fielder who has the same perennial All-Star potential of his father.”

A look at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Day 2 haul from 2022 MLB Draft

“After making a trio of picks across Day 1 of the 2022 MLB Draft, the Arizona Diamondbacks embarked on Day 2 with eight total picks.”