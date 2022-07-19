2022 All-Star Game: How to watch, start time and Gameday Thread

Today's Lineups AMERICAN LEAGUE NATIONAL LEAGUE 1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angeles 1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF, Atlanta Braves 2. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees 2. Mookie Betts, CF, Los Angeles Dodgers 3. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox 3. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres 4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays 4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals 5. Giancarlo Stanton, LF, New York Yankees 5. Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers 6. Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota Twins 6. Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs 7. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox 7. William Contreras, DH, Atlanta Braves 8. Andres Gimenez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians 8. Joc Pederson, LF, San Francisco Giants 9. Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays 9. Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets Shane McClanahan, LHP, Tampa Bay Rays Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

What: 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

When: Game coverage begins at 4:30 pm Arizona time, officially. But it’s going to be 5 pm at least before a pitch is thrown.

What channel: FOX.

Joe Mantiply is the Diamondbacks’ representative this year, though there’s some doubt as to whether he’ll get into the game. There are probably a few flashier names ahead of him in the queue. Even if there’s a high-leverage situation appropriate for a left-handed reliever like Mantiply, the fact that this time it no longer counts means there’s not much imperative for the NL manager, Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves, to manage as if it matters. However, there are quite a few former Diamondbacks on the rosters, though we won’t be seeing all of them either:

Paul Goldschmidt, starting NL 1B

J.D. Martinez, replacement AL DH

Dansby Swanson, bench NL SS

Jazz Chisholm. original NL starting 2B [not participating]

Starling Marte, bench NL OF [not participating]

As previously noted, we’ll be heading downtown for the event. so perhaps expect a few sticky-fingered comments, due to the honey-glazed sausages...