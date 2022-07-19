Minor League Recap 7/16+7/17: Leandro Cedeno Hits Record Breaking HR in Amarillo’s win on Sunday

Dbacks affiliates won just two games over the weekend, with Amarillo winning on Saturday, and Reno winning on Sunday

Saturday, July 16th, 2022

AAA Reno Aces 0 Sugarland Space Cowboys 1 F/10

Tommy Henry had another excellent start for the Aces, but J.P. France outpitched him. While both pitchers threw seven shutout innings, France no-hit the Aces through the first five innings, and allowed just a hit and a walk with seven strikeouts, while Henry allowed five hits and no walks, and five strike outs. Paul Fry pitched 2⁄ 3 of an inning, getting both outs via strikeout, but walked two and hit a batter to load the bases. Taylor Widener would relieve Fry and get a strikeout to end the 8th. Widener would pitch the ninth. Ater a fielding error and a stolen base allowed a runner to get to second with one out, Widener would get a fly out for the second out of the inning, then intentionally walked the next two batters to load the bases once again. Widener would get a ground out and get a force out at third to end the ninth and send the game into extra innings. Miguel Aguilar would get the first batter of the bottom of the tenth to ground out to short, but a single by the next batter would score the Manfred Man from second, ending the game.

As mentioned earlier, the Aces were no-hit for the first five innings, and the offense was largely shut down. Wilmer Difo went 2-4, Cooper Hummel was 1-3 with a walk, and Jake Hager was 1-4, and that was it as far as Reno’s offense goes. Yonny Hernandez did reach via a fielder’s choice, and stole a base.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, San Antonio Missions 6

The big story of this game, if you hadn’t heard already, was the game-tying solo homerun that Leandro Cedeno crushed 527 feet into Amarillo’s parking lot. That would be the furthest hit homerun in the statcast era, and is the furthest hit HR since Adam Dunn hit a 535ft HR for the Reds in 2004.

Brandon Pfaadt got the start, going five innings and allowing five runs on nine hits, a hit by pitch, and a walk, with seven strikeouts. Two of the runs Pfaadt allowed scored via a two-run homer allowed in the top of the second inning. Cam Booser pitched two innings and allowed a run on a hit, two walks, and a wild pitch, with four strikeouts. Jeff Bain hit a batter in a scoreless eighth, and Blake Rogers pitched a scoreless ninth.

Amarillo was already down 4-0 going into the bottom of the second. Amarillo plated three runs in the bottom of the 3rd. Ti'Quan Forbes led off with a single, then scored on the Drew Stankiewicz double that followed. Stankiewicz would then score on Jorge Barrosa's single. A fly out and strikeout would almost end the rally, but a balk allowed Barrosa to advance to second base, and a fielding and throwing error would allow him to score. Amarillo tied it up at 4-4 in the fourth, after Nick Dalesandro hit a one out single, then stole second, scoring on a Ti'Quan Forbes single. As mentioned earlier, Leandro Cedeno crushed a solo hr in the fifth inning to tie the game up again at 5-5. Cedeno would drive in yet another tying run in the bottom of the seventh, knocking in Jorge Barrosa who doubled and advanced to third on a fielding error. Ti'Quan Forbes hit a solo HR in the eighth to put Amarillo on top 6-5.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 2 Vancouver Canadians 12

This was just a bad game all around. Jackson Goddard went just 2⁄ 3 of an inning to open the game, allowing a run on a hit and three walks. Jose Santamaria managed to get out of a bases loaded and two outs situation when he relieved Goddard in the first, but would end up having a lousy outing after that, allowing five runs on five hits, wild pitch, and two walks in his 2.2 innings pitched. Luis Frias inherited one on and one out, and then walked the next three batters, forcing in a run, but would strikeout the next two batters to end the inning. Gerald Ogando didn’t fare much better, going two innings and allowing four runs on four hits, thanks to a pair of two run homeruns allowed. Hugh Fisher faced three batters but was only able to get an out, thanks to two hit batters. Both Fisher and the Hops manager would then get ejected, and Fisher would be relieved by Dillon Larsen. Larsen then walked the next to batters to force in a run, and then allowed a sac fly, giving up yet another run. Larsen would pitch the eighth, and though he allowed a lead off single, a wild pitch, and a walk, he would get out of the inning unscathed.

The Hops scored their first run after Caleb Roberts singled and advanced to third on a throwing error, later scoring on a Lyle Lin ground out. Roberts scored the second run for the Hops in the top of the sixth, after leading off with a walk, and then advanced to third after Jarrod Watkins reached on yet another throwing error, and then scored on another Lyle Lin ground out.

A Visalia Rawhide 3, San Jose Giants 4 F/10

Yaifer Perdomo pitched five innings, allowing one run on five hits and a walk, with four strikeouts. The only real mistake Perdomo made was a solo homer in the third inning. Jamison Hill pitched four innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks, with a pair of strikeouts. Hill pitched a scoreless sixth, but allowed the game tying run in the bottom of the seventh, and then two runs in the bottom of the tenth after the Rawide had scored a run in the top of the inning to pull ahead 3-2.

Visalia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the third after J.J. D’Orazio led off with a double, scoring on a Jean Walters single. Perdomo would allow a run in the bottom of the inning to tie it up, but the Rawhide would answer back with another run in the top of the fourth, with Wilderd Patino manufacturing a run on his own essentially. Patino led off with a single, stole second, then stole third and scored thanks to a throwing error by San Jose’s catcher. Patino now has 54 stolen bases, which leads the Dbacks farm system by a wide margin, and is second in all of the minor leagues. The Rawhide wouldn’t score another run until the top of the tenth, when they knocked in the Manfred Man with a grounder and a flyout.

Sunday July 17th, 2022

AAA Reno Aces 8 Sugarland Space Cowboys 1

Dan Straily threw six scoreless innings, with three hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. J.B. Bukauskas allowed a hit in a scoreless seventh, striking out one. Chris Devenski struck out out one in a scoreless eighth. Sean Poppen pitched the ninth. With one out, Poppen hit a batter, then gave up a double, allowing the runner to score, but got a ground out and a strikeout to end the game.

The Aces scored four runs in the top of the first inning, with Cooper Hummel hitting a homerun to lead off the game. Wilmer Difo would groundout for the first out, but back to back walks to Seth Beer and Stone Garrett, followed by a Dominic Fletcher double, a Dominic Miroglio sac fly, and a Jake Hager double would score three more runs. Two more runs would score in the top of the fourth. Grayson Grenier led off with a walk, and back to back singles by Yonny Hernandez and Cooper Hummel would load the bases, and a pair of sac flys by Wilmer Difo and Stone Garrett knocked in both runs. In similar fashion as the fourth inning, the Aces added another run after Grenier lead of with a walk, advanced to second on a Hernandez single, then to third when Cooper Hummel hit into a fielder’s choice, finally scoring on a Difo sac fly. Seth Beer would bookend the Aces scoring by hitting a solo homer to lead off the top of the seventh.

AA Amarillo Sod Poodles 5 San Antonio Missions 6

Bryce Jarvis went four innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits, a hit by pitch, a wild pitch, and two walks, with seven strikeouts. Josh Green relieved Jarvis and pitched a scoreless fifth inning, but allowed an unearned unearned run in the sixth inning thanks to a throwing error by shortstop Drew Stankiewicz. Amarillo would tie the game up in the bottom of the sixth. Yorvin Pantoja relieved Green, for the seventh and immediately gave up a solo homer to lead off the inning putting Amarillo down 6-5. Pantoja allowed a double after, but settled down after that getting the next three batters out on grounders to end the inning, and then pitched an easy 1-2-3 eight inning. Mack Lemieux pitched a scoreless ninth.

The Sod Poodles were behind almost the whole game, with the exception of when they scored two runs in the bottom of the second to make the score 2-1. A walk to Juan Centeno, then a fielding error that allowed Tim Tawa to reach safely, and a second walk Drew Stankiewicz loaded the bases, and a line drive single by Jorge Barrosa nearly knocked in all three runs, but Stankiewicz was thrown out at the plate. The Missions answered back with two more runs of the score 3-2, but Amarillo tied it right back up in the bottom of the third, after Eduardo Diaz led off with a double, and scored on a Roby Enriquez single. Of course Amarilo immediately give up a run in the top of the fourth, and then another run in the top of the sixth to fall behind 5-3. Amarillo tied it up again in the bottom of the sixth thanks to an RBI double by Eduardo Diaz and an RBI single by Leandro Cedeno. It should be completely unsurprising that Amarillo immediately gave up a run in the top of the next inning. Amarillo stranded a baserunner in the bottom of the seventh. Amarillo came close to tying the game up in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a pair of walks to Jorge Barrosa and Eduardo DIaz, with Barrosa making it to third after a stolen base, but ultimately came up short once again. It looked like Amarillo would get another rally going after Juan Centeno led off with a single, but Tim Tawa would strikeout, and Nick Dalesandro hit into an unassisted double play to end the game.

A+ Hillsboro Hops 2, Vancouver Canadians 8

Scott Randall had a poor outing, going 4.1 innings and allowing four runs on eight hits, a hit by pitch, and three walks, while striking out three. Jose Alcantara inherited two on and out out. Athough Alcantara allowed one of the runners to score, he did manage to pitch 1.2 scoreless innings, though he hit a pair of batters to force in the inherited run. Christian Montes de Oca had a runner reach thanks to a fielding error, and threw a wild pitch, but struck out he other three batters he faced. Shane Backhus allowed a hit and a walk, but struckout a pair of batters in a scoreless eighth.

Cam Coursey hit a leadoff double in the top of the fifth, then scored on a pair of groundouts for the Hops first run. Ramses Malave hit a solo homer in the top of the eighth for the Hops other run.

A Visalia Rawhide 4 San Jose Giants 14

The game started out promising enough, with the Rawhide scoring a pair of runs to lead off the game. Things went south after that, as starter Liam Norris went just three innings, and allowed seven runs (only three earned) on seven hits and two walks, with four strikeouts. The four unearned runs were a result of fielding errors by Wilderd Patino and Juan Corniel. Listher Sosa would pitch two scoreless innings of relief, but Dylan Castenada allowed four runs on five hits (including a three run HR) and a walk in his two innings of relief. Junior Mieses wasn't much better in his inning of relief, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk, thanks to another three run HR.

In the top of the first, Alvin Guzman hit a one out single, stole second, and scored on a Deyvison de Los Santos double. De Los Santos advanced to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a JJ D'orazio single. The Rawhide didn't score another run until the top of the sixth. De Los Santos reached on an error, advanced to second on a D'orazio single, then scored on a Jason Roberson double. De Los Santos would score again in the eighth, when he reached on a one out single, and scored on another Roberson double.