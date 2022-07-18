Diamondbacks MLB Draft, Day 2 Open thread

MLB.com are streaming rounds 3-10 of the draft today. There will be one minute between picks.

3rd round: Nate Savino, LHP, University of Virginia

Savino is a 6-foot-3, 195-pound left-hander who throws a four-seam fastball, two-seamer, slider, and changeup from a three-quarters arm slot and athletic delivery, which he repeats well. Last year, Savino rarely used his four-seam fastball. His goal this season is to use it regularly to attack hitters in the top part of the strike zone. He has confidence in his two-seamer, and it features solid movement. His fastballs sit in the low-90s and touch the mid-90s. Savino’s slider serves as his outpitch, while his changeup has developed into a solid offering.

https://baseballprospectjournal.com/nate-savino-focused-on-growth-team-success/

4th round: Dylan Ray, RHP, University of Alabama

Heading into the season, Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon noted the impact that he believes Ray can have on the Crimson Tide’s pitching staff. “D-Ray’s a dude,” Bohannon said. “He’s probably a guy that we’re really counting on that a lot of our fans don’t really know anything about because he hasn’t pitched for Alabama yet. He can run his fastball up to 95 and he’s got a really good breaking ball and a good changeup and he throws a ton of strikes. Really mature, really competitive and I have to remind myself that he’s never pitched an inning at Alabama.”

https://www.si.com/college/alabama/bamacentral/ready-to-go-the-journey-of-alabama-pitcher-dylan-ray-blackwell

5th round: Andrew Pintar, SS, Brigham Young University

[BYU baseball coach Mike] Littlewood learned about Pintar’s burning desire to improve early on. “What we did see was his incredible work ethic and we saw incremental improvement in every single area of his game — base running, fielding, accurate throws,” he said. “He’s a kid that doesn’t take one play off, whether it’s at practice taking ground balls or taking swings. He just does everything 100% every time you see him. I’ve literally never seen him take one play off in two years.”

https://www.deseret.com/2021/5/15/22431179/work-ethic-learned-on-the-farm-byu-infielder-andrew-pintar-transformed-from-walk-on-to-hitting-star

6th round: Will Mabry, LHP, Tennessee

When asked about Mabrey’s improvement, nearly everyone discusses his mental growth. Mabrey came back to campus in the fall and immediately impressed with his new pitch. However, when Tennessee scrimmaged Georgia State in Chattanooga — the first of two fall scrimmages — the Panthers shelled Mabrey. “It’s one of the worst outings of my career, in my opinion,” Mabrey said. “I was out there rushing through things. I wasn’t breathing.” That is the first of two main ways Mabrey has grown mentally. Entering his junior season, Mabrey finally figured out the breathing aspect of pitching from watching breathing videos on YouTube from Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hoff.

https://www.rockytopinsider.com/2022/04/14/will-mabreys-rise-to-one-of-the-secs-best-relievers/