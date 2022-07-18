Snake Bytes: D-Backs won.

Diamondbacks News

“For me, watching from the outside — I don’t know a lot what’s going on in the clubhouse — I just don’t see the sense of urgency from a lot of these players,” Gonzalez said. “The comfort factor for me: Everybody feels really comfortable. There’s not, like, ‘Somebody may take my job behind me.’

“A lot of times when you’re not playing well, you may lose that opportunity, you may lose your job. I just don’t see that sense of urgency from guys.”

The outing was the latest sharp performance by Kelly, who a day earlier was cited by pitching coach Brent Strom as having been worthy of All-Star consideration. Kelly, who allowed just one run, worked into the seventh inning for the fourth consecutive outing and the fifth time in his past six starts.

At the All Star break, Kelly leads the team in innings pitched, wins, quality starts and is tied with Madison Bumgarner in games started.

“He’s locked in,” Lovullo said. “He’s had a great year. He’s thrown all his pitches, and he’s been following a great game plan.”

Walker represents perhaps a middle ground between veterans under short-term control and what Arizona considers its core players. Walker is a veteran in own right, playing in his age-31 season, and yet he is still only in his first year of arbitration eligibility. After agreeing to a $2.6MM salary for 2022, Walker is arb-controlled through the 2024 campaign.

Kennedy is expected to pitch in an Arizona Complex League game on July 16.

AZ Central wraps up all grades given by other websites on the D-Backs draft picks.

The Draft

This site will be full with draft reports and reviews from our Minor league and draft specialists, so let us stick to the rest of the news.

Jones came into the summer ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 1 prospect in the class. He was the preferred choice of the industry sources who spoke to CBS Sports, too. The Diamondbacks, then, have to be pleased to land him at No. 2. A fully actualized Jones could feature five plus or better tools, including a good glove in center field. Grade: A

Rangers surprised with picking Kumar Rocker, but it looks like pure strategy since they are reportedly signing the pitcher underslot to spend some more on their lower round picks, after they had to forfeit their 2nd and 3rd round picks of this year’s draft after the singings of Semien and Seager.

A couple of interesting and debatable takes from the draft per CBS Sports.

FanGraphs gives us their opinion on the FV rankings of each draft pick, categorized per team.

Around The MLB

Trout is yet another player that won’t participate in the ASG. Would be interesting to see what the original announced players were and who end up on the rosters. These final days so many players were substituted that it looks like basically no one really cares about this game no more.

$440MM could have been enough...hadn’t the Nationals backloaded their contract offer. That was so vile, Juan Soto decided to reject the offer. I mean, jeez, of course, what were the Nationals thinking???

Bonus caps, signings caps...give us your opinion on what you think is the best offer here.

Across The Pacific

Former Cardinals pitcher Kim, starter for one side, came on to the field to bow and apologize to the Kia Tigers fans after Socrates Brito was forced to miss out the All-Star Game with a broken nose after taking a pitch from Kim to the face.

Individual players celebrated in their own way, including former major-leaguer Nick Martini who played with the Chicago Cubs last year wearing a Superman cape and drinking a martini before his at-bat.

On July 10, in front of 12,529 fans, the Rakuten Monkeys won the 2022 CPBL first-half season title by defeating the Dragons 10-2. This is the Monkeys’ 14th half-season championship in their franchise history.

After clinching the first-half season title, the Rakuten Monkeys now have a guaranteed placement in the 2022 CPBL Postseason. Whether they will be in the five-game Playoff Series or go straight to the seven-game Taiwan Series is still yet to be determined.