2022 Home-Run Derby: How to watch, start time and Gameday Thread

What: The 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

The 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby Where : Dodger Stadium, Los Angelers

: Dodger Stadium, Los Angelers When : Monday, July 8th. Coverage begins at 5 p.m Arizona time, but I’d be surprised if anyone starts swinging much before 5:30 pm

: Monday, July 8th. Coverage begins at 5 p.m Arizona time, but I’d be surprised if anyone starts swinging much before 5:30 pm Channel: ESPN. Those of us who might have recently cut the cable will need to figure out some other way to watch it.

The participants

Below are the first-round match-ups, along with their odds of winning the whole thing. As you can see, the Mets’ Pete Alonso is heavily favoured to win the whole thing, but it all will depend on who hits best on the night.

Kyle Schwarber - 31/4

Albert Pujols - 22/1

Albert Pujols - 22/1 Pete Alonso - 31/20

Ronald Acuna Jr. - 7/1

Ronald Acuna Jr. - 7/1 Julio Rodriguez - 9/1

Corey Seager - 10/1

Corey Seager - 10/1 Juan Soto - 6/1

Jose Ramirez - 16/1

The format

The first-round and the semi-final have the same rules. Each batter gets three minutes to hit, plus 30 seconds of bonus time. I’ve no idea why they don’t just call it 3:30, since you don’t appear to need to do anything to get the bonus time. However, an additional 30 seconds can be earned by hitting a home 475 ft or longer in regulation.

Whoever hits most home-runs goes through. In the event of a tie, there’s a a 60-second “swing off”. If still tied, it’s a three-swing event, until someone goes through.

In the final, it’s two minutes, plus 30 seconds bonus time and, again, a potential further 30 seconds for a long home-run.

Who will win?