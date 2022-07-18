SnakePit Get-together for the All-Star Game at Caesar’s Sportsbook

Just a quick note, to say that a few of us will be gathering at the Caesar’s Palace Sports Book by Chase Field tomorrow afternoon and evening. to hang out and watch the All-Star Game. Really, it’s mostly so ish95 can try out Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar there, for review purposes. But why not make an event of it? So, if you feel like joining us there, please do. He’ll be there from about 4, but you can get there whenever. For instance, Mrs. S and I probably won’t arrive until the fourth inning or thereabouts, in honor of the game being held in Dodger Stadium... Feel free to join us for a pleasant evening, casting aspersions on the ASG venue. :)

Though let’s face it, I might have to try the Jalapeno Pig Poppers: andouille and cheese-stuffed jalapenos wrapped in maple bacon, and then smoked and glazed with bourbon brown sugar barbeque sauce. Yeah. I’m on that. Not sure where we’ll be sitting. I suspect probably not outside, given the forecast temperatures. But if you wander round the inside yelling “SnakePIt!” loudly enough, we’ll hear you. Eventually. Or just RSVP in the comments and we’ll teach you the super double secret SnakePit handshake.