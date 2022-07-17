 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gameday Thread, #92: 7/17 @ Padres

On this day in 1955, Disneyland is dedicated and opened

By Jim McLennan
/ new
Summer Wonderland Photo by Gene Lester/Getty Images

In This Stream

Game #92: 7/17, Diamondbacks @ Padres

View all 2 stories

More From AZ Snake Pit

Loading comments...