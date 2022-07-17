2022 MLB Draft 1st Day Open Thread

We’ve been waiting for this since the end of the 2021 season, but the 2022 MLB Draft is finally upon us. The Diamondbacks will pick as early as the second overall pick, but will have a total of three selections on the first night, with the 34th and 43rd selections happening much later. The special theme for this year is second generation talent from some of the game’s best stars from the 2000s decade.

James’ write-ups on the top candidates to be taken 2nd overall:

GA HS OF Druw Jones

OK HS INF Jackson Holliday

FL HS OF Elijah Green

GA HS INF Termarr Johnson

Cal Poly INF Brooks Lee

Dark Horse Candidates

Potential options at 34/43 and Draft Strategies

Who do the draftniks project Arizona to pick?

This may be the trickiest mock draft season of them all, as Orioles Mike Elias holds picks to the vest and keeps his own subordinates out of the loop until it’s time to make the pick. We’ve seen various strategies out of Elias in the past, but typically savings come into play with the top selections in weaker draft classes. So we’re left with a lot of guesses, whereas the majority of draft day mock drafts had Jordan Lawlar in 2021 and Bryce Jarvis going to Arizona in 2020.

Carlos Collazo (Baseball America): Druw Jones

Keith Law (The Athletic): Druw Jones

Jim Callis (MLB): Jackson Holliday

Jonathan Mayo (MLB): Jackson Holliday

Kiley McDaniel (ESPN): Jackson Holliday

Joe Doyle (Prospects Live): Druw Jones

Mike Axisa (CBS): Druw Jones

Eric Longenhagen (Fangraphs): Druw Jones

The draft pundits seems to have a consensus on two players, depending on if the Orioles pass on Jones with the first overall pick. Jones goes first in only three of the eight mocks, in which all three predict Arizona to take Jackson Holliday. In the five mocks he doesn’t go first, he goes second in a situation where the new scouting director Ian Rebhan is running to the podium faster than Corbin Carroll can round the bases.

AZ Snake Pit Live Stream

Michael McDermott, James Attwood, Wes Baier, and SpencerSpice will be hosting a live stream on YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch for anyone who wants to watch. Make sure to drop a comment on whatever platform you’re watching to support the streams or to ask any questions since this will be a very long night for most of us.

YouTube (AZ Snake Pit)

Twitch (twitch.tv/AZSnakePitLive)

Twitter (@azsnakepit)