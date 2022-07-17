Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/15/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record
Top Prospect Performances
Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K, 101 pitches (61 strikes)
Visalia 3B Deyvison De Los Sanos: 1-4, BB, RBI
Hillsboro 3B A.J. Vukovich: 1-5
AAA: Reno Aces 4, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 2
Just four games in, Reno has managed to secure a series win against the Houston Astros’ AAA affiliate. Ryan Nelson didn’t have his best stuff or command, but managed to hold the Space Cowboys to 1 run in 5 1⁄3 innings on 3 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts. The Aces scored 4 early runs to take a 4-0 lead, thanks to Seth Beer’s performance at the plate with 2 XBH in 4 AB, and it managed to stick thanks to the bullpen. Justin Lewis cleared the 6th inning with no extra damage, followed by a scoreless 7th from J.B. Wendelken. Luis Frias ran into some trouble in the 8th inning after allowing 2 hits and 2 walks in the inning, but got bailed out by Kevin Ginkel’s 4-out save.
AA: Amarillo Sod Poodles 7, San Antonio Missions 18
Slade Cecconi was OK in his return from the injured list, allowing 3 runs in 4 innings as they try to build him up again. The Amarillo bullpen had a rough night, with 15 runs in the final 5 innings which included a horrible melt down from Liu Fuenmayor, who allowed 5 runs without retiring a hitter in the 9th inning. Drew Stankewicz was the brightest part of the lineup with a switch homer game (home runs from both sides of the plate).
High A: Hillsboro Hops 1, Vancouver Canadians 2
The Hops got a strong start from John Carver, who allowed just 2 runs (1 earned) in 5 innings on 2 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts, but it wasn’t enough as the batters squandered opportunities to score. Hillsboro collectively went 1-10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. Lyle Lin’s RBI single in the 2nd produced their only run for the game.
Low A: Visalia Rawhide 13, San Jose Giants 1
Despite not having Jordan Lawlar due to the Futures Game, the Rawhide were easily able to dispatch the Giants in this one. Yilber Diaz surrendered a home run to the first batter of the game, but bounced back for 5 2⁄3 innings with 8 strikeouts and 3 walks in a win. All 9 Visalia starters recorded a hit, with most of the damage coming from the top half of the order with 4 RBI games from Alvin Guzman, Junior Franco, and Jacen Roberson. Junior Franco’s RBI double gave Visalia a 2-1 lead in the 3rd inning, but a trio of big innings allowed the Rawhide to put the game out of reach. Roberson and Sergio Gutierrez both homered in the 6th inning, with Juan Corniel joining Franco and Guzman in the 3-hit club at the top of the order. Miguel Gil recorded the final 10 outs to pick up the blowout type save.
