Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/15/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 5 1⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K, 101 pitches (61 strikes)

Visalia 3B Deyvison De Los Sanos: 1-4, BB, RBI

Hillsboro 3B A.J. Vukovich: 1-5

Statcast

Just four games in, Reno has managed to secure a series win against the Houston Astros’ AAA affiliate. Ryan Nelson didn’t have his best stuff or command, but managed to hold the Space Cowboys to 1 run in 5 1⁄ 3 innings on 3 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts. The Aces scored 4 early runs to take a 4-0 lead, thanks to Seth Beer’s performance at the plate with 2 XBH in 4 AB, and it managed to stick thanks to the bullpen. Justin Lewis cleared the 6th inning with no extra damage, followed by a scoreless 7th from J.B. Wendelken. Luis Frias ran into some trouble in the 8th inning after allowing 2 hits and 2 walks in the inning, but got bailed out by Kevin Ginkel’s 4-out save.

Slade Cecconi was OK in his return from the injured list, allowing 3 runs in 4 innings as they try to build him up again. The Amarillo bullpen had a rough night, with 15 runs in the final 5 innings which included a horrible melt down from Liu Fuenmayor, who allowed 5 runs without retiring a hitter in the 9th inning. Drew Stankewicz was the brightest part of the lineup with a switch homer game (home runs from both sides of the plate).

The Hops got a strong start from John Carver, who allowed just 2 runs (1 earned) in 5 innings on 2 hits, 3 walks, and 5 strikeouts, but it wasn’t enough as the batters squandered opportunities to score. Hillsboro collectively went 1-10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. Lyle Lin’s RBI single in the 2nd produced their only run for the game.