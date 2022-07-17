Snake Bytes: 7/17 Is there a draft in here?

Team News



Diamondbacks cough up 3-run lead in 2nd-straight loss to Padres

Diamondbacks surrender lead in 6th, face sweep after loss to Padres

“I take full responsibility for it; I messed up,” Kennedy said. “The game could have been a lot different. Just looking at it, we lost, 4-3. We could be 3-3, still fighting a ballgame, trying to win.”

D-backs prospect Corbin Carroll starts strong in MLB Futures Game

Diamondbacks waiting on Orioles to decide on draft’s top selection

Other Baseball



Goldy hits 300th homer ... but thought he missed it

“He’s had an excellent year, and he’s been excellent basically his entire career,” Votto said. “A great defender, a great baserunner and he’s a great baseball player. The cool part about it is, nobody knows him for his home runs. By the end of [Goldschmidt’s career], he could have a lot of home runs — and that’s a pretty cool thing to be known for — but he’s known for everything but home runs and he’s also entered the 300-homer club.”



The coolest moments of the 2022 Futures Game

‘Little flinch’ results in a costly balk for Crew

Gustave was left unsure about what exactly constituted the balk, as he and fellow reliever Brent Suter huddled around a phone after the game to watch the play in detail. It didn’t make things much clearer for them or manager Craig Counsell. “Apparently, they saw a little flinch when he came up, something that wasn’t normal,” Counsell said. “The guy saw a balk, he called it.”

Jazz wins All-Star vote at 2B; unable to play

Unfortunately, the right lower back strain he sustained on June 28 has taken longer than expected to heal, so Chisholm will not be active for Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium. San Diego’s Jake Cronenworth took his place on the roster, and Jeff McNeil of the Mets replaced Chisholm as the starting second baseman.

Farm Implements



AAA Reno had a 1-0 walkoff 10th inning loss to the Sugarland Space Cowboys. Tommy Henry went 7 innings allowing, no runs on 5 hits. What did Keuchel do his last time out?

AA Amarillo Poodles won 7-6 over San Antonio.

A Vancouver blew out Hilsboro by a score of 12-2.

A Visalia lost 3-4 to the SJ Giants, in a game that was 2-2 going into the 10th.



Anything Goes

This day in history:



Disneyland opened in 1955, DiMaggio’s 56 game hitting streak came to an end in 1941 against the Cleveland Indians. The Potsdam Conference began in 1945, between the US, UK and USSR for plans for post war.

the U.S. spacecraft Apollo 18 and the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz 19 rendezvous and dock in space. As the hatch was opened between the two vessels, commanders Thomas P. Stafford and Aleksei Leonov shook hands and exchanged gifts in celebration.

........... During the 44-hour Apollo-Soyuz embrace, the astronauts and cosmonauts conducted experiments, shared meals, and held a joint news conference.

This day in baseball:



In 1902, the Orioles only had 5 available players due to defections to the NL, were forced to forfeit a game against STL and their franchise to the AL. 1903, Ruben Waddell was arrested for assaulting a fan who criticized his pitching. In 1934, Babe Ruth got his 2,000 walk. Whitey Ford won his first MLB game in 1950. In 1974, Don Money committed a an error in a loss to Minnesota, ending his perfect defensive season after 86 games and 257 chances. (Buddy Kennedy’s grandfather). In 2019, the Dbacks tie a team record with 21 hits in a 9-inning game EE5 had a HR and 5RBI. It is former DBack Silvino Bracho’s birthday.



Coyotes provide NHL experience to female coaches in second year of diversity-oriented internship program

It’s been a promising summer in the NHL with the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate hiring Jessica Campbell as an assistant coach, while Emily Engel-Natzke became the video coordinator of the Washington Capitals and is the first full-time female coaching staff member in the NHL. Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay (Vancouver Canucks) and Meghan Hunter (Chicago Blackhawks) were all recently named assistant general managers. “I’ll be really excited for the day where we don’t have to have an interview about this being an amazing opportunity for a woman and it’s just an amazing opportunity for a hockey coach. Anytime you bring diversity, you’re going to create that production you want to see as an organization,” Cheverie said.

Some random facts:



Artificial banana flavoring is based on an extinct banana.

You may notice that your banana-flavored food products don’t taste quite like the real thing. This is because commercially-used banana flavoring is based on a type of banana that got wiped out by a plague in the 1950’s.



The first novel in the world ended mid-sentence.