Snake Bytes:7/16 - Still Chasing Rainbows, and Wins

The Diamondbacks continue to be cursed with not being allowed to have nice things. In yet another example of why process matters over expected results, Madison Bumgarner found the fountain of youth for one night, but Ii didn’t matter. He still got slapped around and the Diamondbacks still lost. Now, even when a veteran leader is going right the Diamondbacks are still finding ways to lose, but not developing for the future.

Maybe the Lost Velocity Wasn’t the Issue

Either the guns have been running hot for the last couple of months, or Madison Bumgarner seems to have rediscovered most of his lost velocity. (Granted, these are not mutually exclusive and are quite possibly both true.) Bumgarner finding the extra oompf in his fastball did not have the precision he did when he was struggling to throw 90 mph. As a result, he was tagged for five earned runs in five innings. This was more than the struggling Arizona offense was able to overcome.

Bumgarner, Offense Flummoxed in Loss

Madison Bumgarner featured some of the best stuff he has had in years and was still unable to shut down the San Diego offense. Arizona’s veteran layers were the only ones to record hits, and those were entirely too few (the hits, that is).

Diamondbacks Young Core is Arriving

The Diamondbacks have received a mixed bag from the beginnings of their youth movement. They still have several more young players ready to start getting the final touches on their development at the Major League level.

The Peralta family bringing the wholesomeness

Apparently Jordan Lawlar is even cooler than first considerations credited

MLB Submits Counterproposal to MLBPA on International Draft

The way things are going, it seems very likely that there will be an international draft by this time, two years from now.

Kershaw Flirts with Perfection Again

At least this time he lost the bid for perfection on his own, not because of Dave Roberts. The future Hall of Famer tossed seven perfect innings against the Angels. It was finally broken up when Luis Rengifo hooked a lazy double into the left field corner. The lefty needed only 59 pitches to complete six innings and left the game after eight innings of one-hit, shutout ball.

Best Current Drafted Player on Each Team

Alek Thomas has been exciting to watch so far, but I am not sure I would have placed him above Daulton Varsho just yet.

MLB Settles, Dodges Litigation Bullet

Only three weeks before the class-action suit was set to go to trial, MLB has settled the complaint made against them by minor league players for minimum wage violations for $185 million. Thousands of players will be eligible to receive part of the $120,197,300 due to players, with the rest going to attorney’s fees and other costs. THis seems awfully damn light, but is also not surprising.