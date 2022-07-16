Bumgarner struggles early again in 5-3 loss to Padres

Record 39-51, Pace 70-92

Madison Bumgarner was not able to over come an error to start the 2nd inning , giving up 7 hits and 5 runs in the 2nd and 3rd frames, putting the Diamondbacks in a hole against Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres from which they could not climb out of . The 3 runs Bum gave up in the 2nd ran his season total in that frame to 31. Only teammate Dallas Keuchel has more, with 38. There were some good defensive plays too that helped keep even more runs off the board. Bumgarner’s record fell to 5-9 as his ERA climbed to 3.83

Ketel Marte and Christian Walker provided all thee runs for the D-backs, Ketel with a solo homer and two singles, and Walker with a two run homer. But the rest of the lineup was stagnant again, striking out 10 times. Other than the two homeruns, Darvish was dominant, keeping the D-backs off balance.

With the loss the D-backs not only remain in last place in the NL West, but fall 2 1⁄ 2 games back of the Colorado Rockies. They are 5-8 for the month of July as they stagger towards the all star break.

T-1: Ketel Marte launched a two out solo homerun 417 feet to right center. The pitch was a center cut fastball from Yu Darvish. It was Ketel’s 3rd homer in his last four games. Diamondbacks up 1-0.

B-1: Rojas leaped high to snare a line drive from Jurickson Profar leading off for the Padres vs. Madison Bumgarner. Two more quick outs and D-backs were back in the dugout.

T-2: Darvish struck out two around a harmless walk to Varsho. 4 K’s for Yu so far.

B-2: Luke Voit reached on a throwing error by Rojas after a nice back handed stop, pulling Walker off the bag. It was a tough error but his 7th of the year. From the the hit parade started. Single, Double, Single, Single, and The Padres had 3 runs. A walk loaded the bases but Carson Kelly picked a runner off 3rd and Bum got a K looking to end the inning, “escaping” with just 3 runs scored but his pitch count already up to 51. 3-1 Padres

T-3: 1-2-3 the D-backs go, 2 more K’s, 6 total for Darvish.

B-3: The Padres jumped all over Bum again. Machado, Voit, and Kim all singled on the first pitch, producing another Padres run and giving San Diego 1st and 2nd nobody out. A walk to Hosmer loaded the bases for Nola. Another run scored on a 5-3 double play, where Perdomo tagged the runner heading to third and threw over to first. A fly out ended the inning with San Diego up 5-1.

T-4: Ketel lead off with a sharp single and Christian Walker slammed a slider 416 feet to left for his first 22ndhomerun and first 12 games. Dbacks back in the game, but still down 5-3

B-4: Bumgarner issued back to back one out walks but a couple of deep flyouts got him out of the inning unscathed. There were some words between Bum and home plate ump Bill Miller after the inning, but not clear what the issue was.

T-5: A quick 1-2-3 inning, punctuated by a nice running grab by Ruiz on a blast to the CF wall by Rojas.

B-5: Bumgarner came back out for the fifth. Sergio Alcantara made a nice diving catch on a broken bat line drive up the middle by Hosmer. A two out single and a stolen base by Nola gave the Padres a runner in scoring position. He almost came home too, but Alek Thomas made a sliding catch on a sinking liner to rob a base hit and keep the run off the board.

Bumgarner’s Final Line: 5 IP, 8H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4BB, 3K’s 104 Pitches, 67 Strikes

Despite the error by Rojas in the 2nd leading to the unearned run, the defense helped him more than it hurt tonight.

T-6: Ketel narrowly missed his 2nd homer of the game, sending one to the wall in right center that Mazara ran down. David Peralta laced a 107 MPH line drive single to right with two outs and Varsho walked. But Kelly flew out to center ending the threat.

B-6: Kyle Nelson relieved Bumgarner and worked a scoreless 1-2-3 inning.

T-7: Darvish came back out for the 7th. I was surprised to hear on the broadcast his 7th straight game with over 100 pitches. Is that even legal ? Anyway, he threw a 1-2-3 inning, recorded his 9th strikeout and threw a season high 114 pitches.

5-3 Padres

B-7: Luke Weaver came on to pitch a scoreless 1-2-3 of his own. Alek Thomas made another good catch on a smash to the CF wall by Machado, robbing an extra base hit as he crashed into the wall gently.

T-8: Ketel singled into left against the the shift with one out, but Walker grounded out and Peralta flied out.

B-8: Not to be outdone, Caleb Smith set down the side in order. The Padres have been held scoreless since the put up two in the 3rd inning.

T-9: With Left hander Taylor Rogers on the mound Torey Lovullo pinch hit Buddy Kennedy for Daulton Varsho, but he popped out to right. Kelly lined out to Machado, leaving it up to Luplow to keep it alive. K looking. The end.

Sometimes these WPA charts capture the feeling of the game perfectly. That’s why we post them.

WPA leaders Ketel Marte +.149 and Christian Walker +.052 tried, but could not overcome

Bumgarner -.298, and no fewer than SIX hitters with between -.069 and -.088

Tomorrow’s game starts at 6:40, Tyler Gilbert, 0-3, 5.33 ERA goes against Sean Manaea, 4-4, 4.09 ERA