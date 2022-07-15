Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/14/2022: We won that trade?

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospect Performances

Reno RF Corbin Carroll: 2-4, BB, 2 SB (3), R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 2-7, HR (9), 3 RBI, R

Visalia 3B/1B Deyvison De Los Santos: 4-6, 3B, BB, 2 RBI, R

Hillsboro 3B A.J. Vukovich: 0-4, 2 K

Statcast

Corbin Martin exacted his revenge on the Houston Astros franchise, delivering 8 scoreless innings on 5 hits, no walks, and 6 strikeouts as Reno (47-40) blew out Sugar Land. Martin had all of his pitches working, especially the fastball which registered a Called Strike Whiff Rate of 36% despite being a tick down compared to the rest of the year, keeping the Space Cowboys guessing at the plate.

The Aces took the lead in the first, as Yonny Hernandez and Corbin Carroll executed a perfect double steal in which the former swiped home plate with two outs. In the third, a two-out rally resulted in a run as Dominic Fletcher walked, moved up to second on a Stone Garrett single, then scored on Seth Beer’s RBI single to center.

In the 6th, the Aces blew the game open against Brett Conine. After the first batter lined out, the next eight hitters reached base in a big scoring explosion. Two walks and a single loaded the bases for Hernandez, who cleared them all with a triple to right. After Carroll reached on a dropped fly ball and a walk to Fletcher, that brought up Garrett with the bases loaded. Despite falling behind 0-2, Garrett got a curveball to hit and hit a high towering fly ball to left that just cleared the fences for a Grand Slam to put Reno up 9-0. The home run was hit at 101.5 MPH, but had a very high launch angle of 42°.

With a big lead, it was a matter of getting the final 12 outs of the game. After Martin was done putting up zeros, the Aces sent out another player the D-backs acquired in the Zack Greinke trade with J.B. Bukauskas getting the 9th inning. JBB pitched around a single, but got a strikeout in a scoreless 9th inning.

Amarillo (41-43) wasted a quality start by Deyni Olivero, who went 6 innings of 1 run ball on 4 hits, 1 walk, and 3 strikeouts. There was next to no offense in the game with the Sod Poodles collecting just 6 hits, no walks, and a dreadful 0-5 clip with runners in scoring position. Josh Green and Yorvin Pantoja allowed 5 runs to score in the top of the 8th to push this game out of reach.

Hillsboro (37-45) was not quite able to bring this one home, despite a furious 9th inning rally that tied the game, as Christian Montes De Oca completely lost the strike zone in the bottom half of the inning and allowed a run without the ball leaving the infield.

Hops starter Marcos Tineo got roughed up for 5 runs in 4 2⁄ 3 innings, with most of the damage happening in a 4-run 3rd for Vancouver. Four singles, a double steal, and an error on a pickoff play at second snowballed into a big inning. Zach Barnes allowed a run in the 6th, but the duo of Hugh Fisher and Jose Santamaria pitched a scoreless inning each to set the stage for a comeback bid.

Trailing 6-1 going into the top of the 9th, the Hops loaded the bases with 1 out on a single and a pair of walks. Cam Coursey bounced into a forceout at second to score the first run of the inning, but also left Hillsboro down to their final out. Channy Ortiz drove the next pitch to the right-center field gap for a 2-run double to cut the deficit to 6-4. A throwing error by the Canadians shortstop extended the game, with Ortiz scoring from 2nd and putting the tying run on second. Ryan Bliss, who already hit another lead-off homer in this game, clubbed a high fastball into the left field corner to plate Fox Semones.

The late rally ultimately got undercut when Montes De Oca could retire a batter in the bottom of the 9th. After hitting the first three batters, an infield hit to 3B resulted in a walk-off loss.

Another high-scoring game in the Cal League, as Visalia (29-55) were outlasted by San Jose in 12 innings. Jordan Lawlar homered to start the game, hitting a massive and towering fly ball to straightaway left for his 9th homer with Visalia. The Rawhide got massive production at the plate from Wilderd Patino and Deyvison De Los Santos, as duo combined to go 9-13 at the plate.

The game was a shootout early, as both teams scored 6 runs in their first three trips to the plate. The pitching settled down from there, which allowed Visalia to take a 7-6 lead in the 6th inning. Patino doubled to lead off the inning, then scored on De Los Santos’ opposite field single. After four consecutive scoreless innings, the dam broke in the 8th when the Giants plated 3 runs off of Eric Mendez. Visalia would have their own comeback in the 9th, with Patino tripling home the tying runs and send the game into extra innings.

Extra innings in this game had an unusual amount of hijinks, as both teams traded runs in the 10th and 11th innings. Sheng-Ping Chen singled home Junior Franco in the 10th. A throwing error on a wild pitch plus an RBI dobule by Jacen Roberson resulted in 2 runs in the 11th. In both cases, the bullpen was unable to hold a 1 and 2-run lead. Visalia was unable to scratch a run across in the 12th, which doomed them as it only took San Jose 2 batters to get the walk-off win.