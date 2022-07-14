Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/13/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 1-3 record

Top Prospect Performances

Reno CF Corbin Carroll: 0-3, 2 BB, SB (1), K

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1-5

Amarillo LHP Blake Walston: 3 1⁄ 3 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 67 pitches (44 strikes)

Reno RHP Drey Jameson: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 5 K, 72 pitches (47 strikes)

Visalia 1B/3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-4, 2B, BB, 2 RBI, K

Hillsboro 3B A.J. Vukovich: 1-4, R, 2 K

Statcast

Camden Duzenack’s safety squeeze in in the 8th gave Reno (46-40) the lead and the Aces held on for their second consecutive 1-run win in a row against the Space Cowboys. The blast rescued them from a poor relief outing from Chris Devenski that put the Aces behind 5-4.

The Aces got a solid start from Drey Jameson, who shook off an early 2-run homer to go 5 innings. Jameson allowed 6 hits, 0 walks, and 5 strikeouts in those 5 innings. He left in line for the win, thanks to a pair of 2-run homers by Seth Beer and Dominic Miroglio.

Devenski was the first reliever called upon and he surrendered a solo homer in the 6th inning and a 2-run homer in the 7th. After the second homer, Blake Workman finished the inning by retiring the final two hitters. Reno re-took the lead in the 8th, starting with walks to Stone Garrett and Cooper Hummel setting the stage. Miroglio singled home Garrett with a liner to right, putting runners on the corners with 1 out and setting the stage for Duzenack’s bunt.

SQUEEEZZEEE



A successful suicide squeeze from Camden Duzenack puts us in the lead. pic.twitter.com/JaNMSoYW7d — Reno Aces (@Aces) July 13, 2022

It traveled perfectly down the first place line, with Hummel able to beat out the desperation toss from the pitcher and the catcher illegally blocking home plate on the play. The Space Cowboys were able to limit the damage to there, as Miroglio was thrown out on Yonny Hernandez’s single.

With a 6-5 lead, the Aces turned to a pair of lefties to close it out. Caleb Baragar pitched around a walk with a pair of strikeouts in the 8th to pick up his 4th hold. Tyler Holton gave up a 2-run single, but retired the next hitter on a pop fly to second to record his first save.

A big comeback bid by the Sod Poodles went by the wayside, as San Antonio scored 2 runs in the top of the 8th after Amarillo (41-42) scored 9 times in the 6th and 7th innings. Blake Walston got lit up for 10 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings, giving up 12 hits, walked 2, and struck out 2.

Despite falling behind 11-3 after the 5th inning, the Soddies put up a furious come back attempt. A bases-clearing double by Jorge Barrosa and an RBI groundout from Roby Enriquez trimmed the deficit to 11-7. After San Antonio scratched a run in the top of the 7th, Amarillo plated five. Blaze Alexander kicked off the scoring with his second home run of the game. After loading the bases, Barrosa grounded into a forceout at second to score the second run. Tristin English added a 2-run single to make it a 1-run game then Eduardo Diaz singled home the tying run.

With the game now tied, Amarillo sent out Mack Lemieux. Despite giving up 2 hits, he got what should have been three outs in the inning. Unfortunately, a fielding error by Blaze Alexander allowed the Missions to score the go-ahead run. An infield hit to short scored another run. Amarillo put up some fight in the bottom of the 9th, but Eduardo Diaz bounced into a double play for the final two outs.

Luke Albright got hammered for four runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning, which put Hillsboro (37-44) in a hole that was too big to climb out of. The 4th inning was their best chance, when Ryan Bliss walked and A.J. Vukovich had an infield hit to open up the inning. After a groundout moved up both runners, Jarrod Watkins hit a 2-run single to cut the deficit in half. The Hops had some chances to score, but never were able to capitalize on those chances the rest of the way despite the bullpen delivering 4 shutout innings.

A rough game for Visalia (29-54), as a bullpen game blew up in their face. Every Rawhide pitcher was responsible for allowing at least one run in this contest. Deyvison De Los Santos drove in Wilderd Patino twice, as the pair combined for 5 of Visalia’s 6 hits in the game. Patino stole two more bases to bring his total to 49 on the season.