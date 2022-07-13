Diamondbacks Game Preview #89: 7/13 @ Giants

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS GIANTS Jordan Luplow - RF LaMonte Wade - 1B Josh Rojas - 3B Joc Pederson - LF Ketel Marte - DH Austin Slater - CF Christian Walker - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Jake McCarthy - LF Thairo Estrada - 2B Buddy Kennedy - 2B Mike Yastrzemski - RF Daulton Varsho - CF David Villar - 3B Geraldo Perdomo - SS Brandon Crawford - SS Jose Herrera - C Austin Wynns - C Zac Gallen - RHP Sam Long - LHP

First of all, the 13-0 overall loss. There have been much bigger losses overall for Arizona. The 13-run difference has been surpassed fourteen times in franchise history, and even this season, is only tied with the 14-1 loss to the Dodgers on May 26 for the largest deficit. But the combination of a 13-run margin AND being shutout? Well, that’s a lot rarer. There, we are looking at the second-worst shutout defeat ever for the D-backs. The worst was a 14-0 thumping by the Braves on July 29, 2007, where Atlanta scored in every one of their first seven innings. Arizona didn’t even use a position player that day. The 13-0 margin had happened three times before, most recently on August 1 last year vs. the Dodgers.

Then there’s Dallas Keuchel. His Game Score of 14 is the third worst by an Arizona starter this season, ahead of Merrill Kelly (12, May 17) and Luke Weaver (9, June 18). But it now gives Keuchel a 9.64 ERA. That’s the worst career figure in franchise history by any Diamondbacks pitcher with at least 15 innings of work: it’s more than a run worse than the next highest, the 8.22 ERA posted by the long-forgotten Joel Adamson over his five starts for Arizona in the franchise’s rookie campaign of 1998. For single seasons with 15 IP though, Duplantier does have some competition. He only ranks fourth worst, behind Corbin Martin (10.69 in 2021), Shelby Miller (10.69 in 2019) and Eddie Oropesa (10.30 in 2002).

Oddly, Keuchel’s peripherals have been merely mediocre, rather than flat-out terrible. His fielding-independent ERA if 5.09, more than four and a half runs lower than his actual ERA. His BABIP of .383 is a factor in that: though in turn, his line-drive rate of 34.4%, compared to the MLB average of 24.3%, is a factor in the BABIP. He really isn’t fooling anyone, as we saw last night. The three home-runs allowed by Keuchel had exit velocities of 102.8, 107.4 and 111.7 mph. Unless the team decides that enough is enough, it’s likely his next outing is going to come in the second series after the All-Star break, against these same Giants at Chase Field. It’s safe to say that something is going to have to change between now and then.