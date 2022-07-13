Filed under: Gameday Threads Diamondbacks Game Days Gameday Thread, #89: 7/13 @ Giants On this day in 1985, the Live Aid benefit concert takes place in London and Philadelphia, By Jim McLennan@AZSnakepit Jul 13, 2022, 3:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gameday Thread, #89: 7/13 @ Giants Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by PA Images via Getty Images In This Stream Game #89: 7/13, Diamondbacks @ Giants Gameday Thread, #89: 7/13 @ Giants Diamondbacks Game Preview #89: 7/13 @ Giants View all 2 stories More From AZ Snake Pit Diamondbacks Game Preview #89: 7/13 @ Giants Game #89: 7/13, Diamondbacks @ Giants Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/12/2022 Snake Bytes, 7/13: Unlucky for some Diamondbacks 0, San Francisco 13: Batting Practice Gameday Thread, #88: 7/12 @ Giants Loading comments...
Loading comments...