Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 7/12/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record

Top Prospect Performances

Reno LF Corbin Carroll: 1-3, BB, HR (2), 3 RBI, R

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 0-3, 2 BB, SB (24), R

Visalia 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 3-5, R

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 2 K, 74 pitches (44 strikes)

AAA: Reno Aces 5, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 4

The Aces’ first ever game against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys proved to be a successful one when late offense and terrific bullpen work allowed Reno (45-40) to squeak out a 1-run win. Stone Garrett’s sacrifice fly gave Reno (45-40) a 5-4 lead in the top of the 8th, one that the bullpen did not relinquish thanks to four relievers each delivering a scoreless inning.

The game started off with early fireworks, as both teams plated four runs in their first three trips to the plate. Sugar Land scored first in the bottom of the 2nd, when Emmanuel Valdez took Aces starter Dan Straily deep to right center field for a solo shot. Reno countered with 4 runs in the top half of the third. Grayson Greiner walked to lead off the inning then advanced to second on Yonny Hernandez’s single and bring up the D-backs best prospect, Corbin Carroll, to the plate with a big opportunity to drive in runs.

Carroll’s 3-run homer to left center field came off the bat at 102.7 MPH and traveled 379 feet. I question if that has enough juice to leave Chase Field, but that’s something to be answered at a later time. The blast gave Reno a 3-1 lead, although the Aces weren’t done in the inning. A double by Dominic Fletcher, his first of two in the game, followed by a Stone Garrett single put runners on the corners with 1 out. Seth Beer hit a deep enough fly ball to center to score Fletcher, which gave the Aces a 4-1 lead.

The bottom of the 3rd also saw the Space Cowboys even up the score. After striking out the first hitter, Straily surrendered four consecutive hits before getting a fly ball and a strikeout for the final two outs. His final line was 5 innings, 4 runs, 7 hits, 0 walks, 5 strikeouts and a no decision in 89 pitches (59 strikes).

J.B. Bukauskas was the first reliever to come out of the pen and ran into a bit of trouble as a pair of singles put runners on the corners with one out. A thwarted stolen base attempt and a strikeout took care of the threat. Up next was Mitchell Stumpo, who pitched around a 1-out walk for a scoreless 7th. Reno took the lead in the 8th, with Fletcher and Garrett once again teaming up to score a run. Fletcher doubled to lead off the inning, advanced to third on a balk, then scored the go-ahead run on Garrett’s sacrifice fly to right. That put Stumpo in line for the win and the bullpen just needed to get the final six outs from there.

Sean Poppen and Kevin Ginkel each allowed a baserunner, but induced double plays to prevent them from scoring in their respective frames, with the latter picking up his 7th save of the year.

Amarillo (41-41) walked off San Antonio in the bottom of the 9th when Juan Centeno’s single brought home Roby Enriquez from third. That capped a 3-hit, 3 RBI game from Centeno, who was a major sparkplug for the Sod Poodles offense. Enriquez doubled to lead off the inning, then advanced to third on a passed ball before scoring.

The Amarillo offense took little time to jump on Missions starter Brandon Komar. After falling behind 3-0 after the top of the 2nd, the Sod Poodles answered with 3 runs in the bottom half. Tim Tawa and Juan Centeno hit back-to-back home runs off Komar. Tristin English’s solo home run in the 3rd gave Amarillo a 4-3 lead and Centeno drove in another run with a single in the 4th to pad the lead to 5-3.

Bryce Jarvis struggled in another start, as the awful run environment seems to have stalled his development as a pitcher. Jarvis allowed 4 runs (3 earned) in 4 2⁄ 3 innings on 4 hits, 3 walks, and 2 strikeouts. Kenny Hernandez went the next 2 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing a game-tying 2-run home run to Yorman Rodriguez in the 5th inning before getting his first out.

The game remained deadlocked at 5-5 until the 9th, as both teams found their success on the mound. Following scoreless 6th and 7th innings from Hernandez, lefty Cam Booser came in to pitch the 8th and 9th. Booser faced the minimum in the 8th with a strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out double play erasing a leadoff single, but ran into a bit of trouble in the 9th. After walking the first two hitters, he struck out the next two. Jeff Bain came in to get the final out of the inning, getting Rodriguez to line out to left for the final out and put himself in line for the win thanks to Centeno’s heroics in the bottom half of the inning.

A rough night for the bats and the bullpen turned a winnable game into a late blowout, as Vancouver scored 8 runs in their final three trips to the plate to break the game open. At the plate Hillsboro (37-43) recorded 5 walks and 2 home runs, but couldn’t pair them to maximize offensive output. Situational hitting was poor, as the Hops went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.

Ryan Bliss led off the game with a home run, his second lead-off homer and 4th of the season. Neyfy Castillo had a solid game himself, including a steal of home in the 2nd on a perfectly executed double steal that saw both baserunners move up a base and a go-ahead solo home run in the 7th that put Hillsboro up 3-2.

Scott Randall had a solid start through five innings, but then ran into some trouble in the 6th. A 2-run double in the inning put Hillsboro behind 4-3 and took the loss when the bullpen poured gasoline on the fire. Gerald Ogando got slammed for 2 runs in 7th inning and breaking a streak of quality outings. The 8th inning saw Julio Frias unable to find the strike zone, as he walked 4 of the 6 hitters he faced with all of them scoring.

Junior Franco’s RBI single in the top of the 10th plated the eventual winning run, scoring Jordan Lawlar from third and giving Visalia (29-53) a 5-4 lead. Junior Mieses made that lead hold up in the bottom of the 10th by striking out the side and finishing a strong relief performance with 2 1⁄ 3 scoreless and 6 strikeouts to pick up the win.

Diomedes Sierra had a rough start with mixed results, with 4 runs (3 earned) allowed in 4 1⁄ 3 innings on 6 hits, 2 walks, and 8 strikeouts. The eight strikeouts were impressive, but Sierra also allowed a pair of home runs. The bullpen was stingy in this game, keeping the game tied 4-4 all the way to the end as the trio of Listher Sosa, Eric Mendez, and Junior Mieses collectively pitched 5 2⁄ 3 scoreless. Sosa went 2 2⁄ 3 with just 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. Mendez walked a pair in the 8th, but got some help from Mieses to get a zero on the board.

The Rawhide fell behind 2-0 after the first, but answered with three runs in the top of the 2nd. Deyvison De Los Santos singled to lead off the inning and advanced to second on a passed ball. A walk by J.J. D’Orazio followed by an RBI double by Juan Corniel and a 2-run single from Jacen Roberson put Visalia up 3-2. Jean Walters singled home Roberson in the 4th to stretch the lead to 4-2. There were some more chances to tack on, but the Rawhide were unable to get that 2-out hit with a runner in scoring position.

The 10th inning was their best chance to score since the 4th. Jordan Lawlar, who played the role of the Manfred Man this inning, started at second and moved up to third on Wilderd Patino’s sacrifice bunt. That gave Franco a big chance to drive home a run, which he did when he hit a ground ball just out of the grasp of Giants 2B Hayden Cantrelle. De Los Santos singled to push Franco into scoring position, but Visalia once again couldn’t find another big hit to push this game open. Mieses ended up making that one-run lead stand in the bottom half when he struck out the side on 13 pitches.