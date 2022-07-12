Diamondbacks Game Preview #88: 7/12 @ Giants

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS GIANTS Josh Rojas - 3B Austin Slater - CF Alek Thomas - CF Wilmer Flores - 2B David Peralta - LF Yermin Mercedes - LF Christian Walker - 1B Darin Ruf - 1B Daulton Varsho - DH Thairo Estrada - SS Jake McCarthy - RF David Villar - 3B Carson Kelly - C Luis Gonzalez - RF Sergio Alcantara - 2B Austin Wynns - DH Geraldo Perdomo - SS Joey Bart - C Dallas Keuchel - LHP Logan Webb - RHP

No Ketel Marte in the line-up tonight. Jack said he thought he say Marte grab his leg a little last night, and ran hard a couple of times: Ketel also had a day off over the weekend. Just something to keep an eye on going forward. Despite what feels like an ongoing series of issues, he has still very much been an everyday player for the D-backs this year. His absence will allow Geraldo Perdomo to overtake him for third in appearances on first pitch, but Marte is still third for PAs. He has started 72 of the (including tonight) 88 contests, though it feels like his 16 starts as designated hitter has been more than expected on Opening Day. It may reflect his fielding struggles, where his 8 errors are tied for the MLB lead at second.

Well, I finally did it. As mentioned in a Snake Bytescomment, I have officially cut the cable cord with Cox, and am now Internet only. It felt like a huge step: my palms were literally sweating when I called them up to cancel the TV services. The inevitable connection to their retention department followed, but the agent I spoke seemed mostly resigned to my departure: the save offer was more of a token gesture. There was a bit of a “moment”, when our Internet also went away, but it came back. The cable box is now showing a “needs to be activated” message. We’ll see how this all works going forward. I think we’ll be okay in terms of general entertainment, between all the channels on the Internet: Tubi, Hulu, Netflix, etc.

Watching Diamondbacks games will be about the only challenge, though the number I’ve watched this year is strongly correlated with “games I’ve recapped.” However, there, Mrs. SnakePit and I can simply go out to the nearby branch of Islands once a week, sit at the bar having appetizers and drinks for three hours while I watch the game, and still save money overall. I do feel fractionally guilty about withdrawing my financial support. Who will pay for Todd Walsh’s hair-care products? Bob Brenly’s fishing equipment won’t buy itself. And will Jody Jackson still be able to keep E.G. Marshalls in business? :) But in the end, the value just wasn’t there, especially as someone who’s not an NHL, NBA or NFL fan.