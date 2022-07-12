Snake Bytes: 7/12 - Noe’s Houdini act rescues D-backs

Last Night’s Game

[Jack Sommers] Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

D-backs break a streak of 12 straight losses at Oracle Park

[AP] Diamondbacks escape bases loaded jam in the 8th to beat Giants

D-backs News

D-backs’ Joe Mantiply changes up family vacation after All-Star Game nod

Now they’ll be vacationing in LA for a once in a lifetime experience

Diamondbacks recall OF Jake McCarthy, option OF Cooper Hummel

The next step is figuring out a way to get him ABs so McCarthy can prove himself at the MLB level.

MLB News

Royals Acquire Drew Waters From Braves for Draft Pick

Braves will get the 35th pick in the 2022 draft and about a $2MM boost to their total bonus pool for a prospect now blocked by the emergence of Michael Harris II in CF for Atlanta.

Braves Select Robinson Cano, Designate Phil Gosselin

Old friend alert!

Pirates Have Rejected Recent Offers For Reynolds, Bednar

It’ll be interesting to see this story develop as we move closer to the deadline, but it’s sounding like Pittsburgh isn’t interesting in selling long term pieces

Wander Franco To Miss 5-8 Weeks Due To Hand Surgery

An exciting young player goes down with a hamate bone injury.