Series Preview #28: Diamondbacks @ Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 38-48, tied with the Rockies for 4th place in the NL West, 8 game out of the wild card.

The San Francisco Giants are 43-41, in 3rd place in the NL West, 12.5 G behind the Dodgers but just two games out of the wild card.

The two teams faced off for the first time this season just last week, with the D-backs taking 2 of 3. Since then the D-backs dropped 3 of 4 to the Rockies at home while the Giants split a 4 game series with the Padres, winning on Sunday by a 12-0 score.

Pitching Matchups:

July 11, 6:45 P.M

Merrill Kelly RHP, 17 G, 97.1 IP, 7-5, 3.42 ERA, 3.34 FIP

vs.

Alex Cobb RHP, 12 G, 57 IP, 4.74 ERA, 3.07 FIP

A rematch of July 6th game, both starters got a No Decision in a game the Giants won late against the D-backs bullpen. Kelly went 6.1 IP giving up 2 ER, and Cobb went 6 IP, giving up 4 runs.

July 12, 6:45 P.M.

Dallas Keuchel LHP, 11 G, 48.1 IP, 2-6, 7.63 ERA, 5.19 FIP

vs.

Logan Webb RHP, 17G, 105.2 IP, 7-3, 2.98 ERA, 3.09 FIP

Keuchel had his best start as a D-back to date his last time out, going 7 innings and giving up 3 runs to the Rockies in a No Decision (and another bullpen loss). He will look to build on that success. Location is key for the veteran sinkerballer.

Webb was outstanding in his last start, going 8 innings and giving up just 1 run against the Padres in a no decision. He along with Carlos Rodon have provided the Giants with a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation.

July 13, 12:45 P.M.

Zac Gallen RHP 16G, 87. IP. 3.62 ERA 3.91 FIP

Vs.

TBD

The mercurial Zac Gallen will hope to find some consistency. He had a control meltdown in the 5th inning of his last start against the Rockies on July 8th, walking three and hitting a batter in the 5th inning. He lasted just 5 and gave up 4 runs. Gallen hasn’t had a win since May 30th.