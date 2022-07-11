2022 Arizona Diamondbacks Draft

Filed under:
Feb 3, 2022, 1:00pm EST
July 11
2022 Draft Preview: Draft Strategies
How might Arizona approach the upcoming draft?
July 10
2022 Draft Preview: Second and Third Selection Thoughts
Here are some potential names to keep an eye on for day two of the draft.
July 9
2022 Draft Preview: Dark Horses
By popular request, a brief examination of some extreme long-shot candidates for the second pick in the draft.
July 7
2022 Draft Preview: Druw Jones - OF
The son of one of the great center fielders of all-time stands alone atop most draft boards.
July 6
2022 Draft Preview: Elijah Green - OF
Arguably the talent with the highest upside in the draft looks likely to be available to the Diamondbacks at 1-2.
July 4
2022 Draft Preview: Brooks Lee - SS
The best college bat in the draft may be available for the Diamondbacks at #2.
July 3
2022 Draft Preview - SS Jackson Holliday
Will the Diamondbacks take the son of seven-time all-star Matt Holliday?
July 2
2022 Draft Preview: Termarr Johnson - 2B
Have bat, will travel.
February 3
Eight players to watch for the D-backs’ top pick in the 2022 MLB Draft
A list of players to keep an eye out for in regards to the team’s first pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.