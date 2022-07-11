Meme Monday 7/11: Not All Snakes Go To Heaven

Welcome to the latest edition of Meme Monday. Just in case you forgot how to make a meme, here are the 3 sites I use for my meme making. Tinker with them, like I did, and you too will become a meme master.

https://imgflip.com/memegenerator - For easy meme making

https://ezgif.com/ - For easy .gif making and editing

http://cutpastephotos.com/# - For easy cutting. I use this to get the faces, hats, and logos from images I find. Then I use imgflip.com to add those cuts to memes.

Enjoy.

FOUND MEMES:

MY MEMES: