The Arizona Diamondbacks will be sending at least one player to Los Angeles to represent the franchise in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game next week. While the D-backs don’t necessarily have a surefire candidate to represent them at the game, they are entitled to at least one player representing them per the rules. The player that will be representing the D-backs at the All-Star game is left-handed reliever Joe Mantiply.

Mantiply, 31, was originally signed by the Diamondbacks as a Minor League free agent prior to the 2020 season. While he would have to wait a year for his opportunity, Mantiply has emerged as the D-backs most reliable bullpen arm in the 2022 season. Despite throwing stuff you typically don’t see often in an All-Star game with a sinker that sits around 90, Mantiply complements it with a sweeping curveball and a very good change-up. With that combination of pitches, Mantiply has transformed into an extreme ground ball pitcher with a ground ball rate that is pushing 60% according to Statcast. That has allowed Mantiply to put up strong run prevention numbers with a 1.91 ERA/2.19 FIP in 33 IP and an eye-popping 34/1 strikeout to walk ratio. While Mantiply himself probably isn’t one of the game’s top relievers, his outstanding performance earned him the selection.

For Mantiply, it will be their first career selection to the All-Star Game so it will be the experience of a lifetime for him and his family. The All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California with the game itself scheduled for Tuesday July 19th. The Snake Pit