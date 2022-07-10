D-backs 2, Rockies 3: Defense giveth, and defense taketh away...

Record: 38-48. Pace: 72-90. Change on 2021: +15.

For some reason, July 10th is the other Cannabis related holiday, where they give you deals on Cannabis concentrates at the dispensaries. Considering how mediocre the Diamondbacks have been this year, maybe getting heavily medicated will result in a more interesting game. (Well, at least for me) I'll check back in at the end of the game and let you know if it made a difference. (SPOILERS: It didn't)

First Inning. Tyler Gilbert got the start, and immeadiately gave up a long fly ball to center, but thankfully Alek Thomas made a great leaping catch to snatch out of the air. Gilbert would walk Kris Bryant next, with Charlie Blackmon hitting single up the middle to put runners on first and second. Brendan Rogers then hit a fly ball deep into the right corner, but Daulton Varsho was there with another fantastic defensive play (below). Grichuk then flew out to center, right at Thomas, ending the top of the first.

Can't get past this guy. pic.twitter.com/QZrUk5tUsm — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 10, 2022

Josh Rojas and Alek Thomas made two quick outs on just six pitches to begin the bottom of the first. Ketel Marte than worked the count to 3-2, then blasted a solo homer to right to put the D-backs up 1-0. Christian Walker then flew out to center end the inning.

Second inning: A fly out to deep left field with a leaping catch from David Peralrta was the first out of the inning, then a line out right at Sergio Alcantara was the second out, then a fly out to Varsho ended the top of the second inning.

Peralta lined out to left on the first pitch for the first out. Daulton Varsho struck out for the second out, and Sergio Alcantara struck out for the third.

Third Inning: A shallow fly ball to Alcantara was the first out. Another fly out to Thomas in center for the second out. Kris Bryant hits a single to shallow right field, but charlie blackmon grounds out to first for the third out.

Perdomo hits a liner but a leaping catch by Brendan Rogers makes it an out. Jose Herrera and Josh Rojas both hit ground outs for the second and third outs of the inning,

Fourth inning: Brendan Rogers flys out to left. Grichuk grounds to Rojas at third, who makes a great throw to get the second out of the inning. Ryan McMahan then strikes out to end the top of the fourth.

Thomas lines out to deep center or the first out. Ketel Marte flies out to center as well for the second out, Christian Walker hits a little tapper and is thrown at first, ending the fourth.

Fifth inning: Another fly out to Thomas for the first out, then a fly out to Varsho for the second out, and a grounder to Perdomo at short for the third out

Peralta strikes out, Varsho ground out, but Sergio Alcantara singles go shallow left to keep the inning going, but Geraldo Perdomo hits the ball right at the first Baseman, ending the fifth

Sixth inning: Tyler Gilbert makes quick work of Connor Joe and Kris Byrant for the first two outs, but Charlie Blackmon laced a double into left center, knocking Gilbert out of the game, and Keynan Middleton coming on from the bullpen. Brendan Rogers than hits a hard hit line drive but Christian Walker is there with a leaping catch.

Jose Herrera walked to lead off, Josh Rojas singles, and Alek Thomas hits into a fielder’s choice, with Rojas out at second, Thomas safe at first, and Herrera scoring from third to give the Dbacks a 2-0 Lead. A ball in the dirt that gets away from the catcher allows Thomas to advance to second, and Marguez walks Ketel Marte to put runners on first and second. Christian Walker grounds out to third, and David Peralta flies out to end the inning.

Seventh inning: Middleton gets a strikeout for the first out, Ryan McMahon singles to right. A ground out to third that should have been the second out of the inning was instead throw away into right thanks to a throwing error by Rojas, with runners now on the corners and only one out. Brian Serven strikes out out for the second out of the inning, but a Garrett Hampton double would score both runs (above), and knock Middleton out of the game. Joe Mantiply would relieve Middleton and give up a single Connoe Joe, scoring another nun and making the score 3-2. Mantiply then got a ground out for the third out.

Daulton Varsho struck out for the first out, Sergio Alcantara lined out for the second out, and Geraldo Perdomo grounded out to end the seventh inning.

Eighth inning: Mantiply gets Blackmon to fly out to left, Rogers to ground out to second, and Grichuk grounding right back up the middle, easily throwing him out at first to end the top if the eighth.

Alex Colome takes over for Marquez, Cooper Hummel pinch hits for Herrera, and strikes out. Josh Rojas single on a groundball to center. While Alek Thomas is batting, a ball in the dirt allows Josh Rojas to advance to second, but Thomas would strikeout for the second out of the inning, and Ketel Marte struck out for the third, stranding Rojas at second.

Ninth Inning: Kyle Nelson took over for Mantiply in the ninth, with Varsho shifting over to catcher, and Hummel sliding in at right. Nelson get Ryan McMahon to line out to Rojas for the first out. A Fielding error by Josh Rojas would allow Yonathan Daza to reach base and advance to second. Another liner right at Rojas, but he keeps Daza at second, and throws Brian Serven out at first for the second out. Garrett Hampson hits another deep fly out to Alex Thomas, sending it to the bottom of the ninth.

Daniel Bard comes in to pitch and strikes out Christian Walker looking for the first out. David Peralta hits a groundball up the middle, but is thrown out a first for the second out, and Daulton Varsho is called out on strikes to end the game.

I would be disappointed if I hadn't already expected the Diamondbacks to lose. I don't think there is any amount of Cannabis that can make a losing effort like this enjoyable.

Bells and whistles, by Jim

Click for details at Fangraphs.com

AC Electricity: Tyler Gilbert, +32.1%

Remote control: Josh Rojas, +16.7%

Eugenics: Keynan Middleton, -23.3%

Death Ray: Thomas, -13.3%; Varsho, -12.9%; Walker -12.7%; Maintiply, -10.6%

It was a cheerful Gameday Thread, up until it wasn’t. Oddly, the game turned south at about the same point that Joe Mantiply was announced as the D-backs representative at the All-Star Game later this month. 183 comments in all, and I’ll give this to Michael, even if he was adapting a quote from Ralph Kiner about Garry Maddox.

Those plays deserved a better outcome, I feel. Anyway, thanks to Wes for the guest recap. The D-backs now travel to San Francisco, and start a series against the Giants tomorrow, with the first pitch being 6:45 pm. Merrill Kelly starts for the D-backs.