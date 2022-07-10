Snake Bytes 7/10: Rojas the RBI Machine

DIAMONDBACK’S NEWS:

Josh Rojas gets active, drives Diamondbacks past Rockies

After his three-hit day on Saturday, Rojas owns a .284/.349/.438 line. He has shown a knack for finding his way on base, even without the benefit of consistent hard contact. He has run the bases well, showing confidence and aggressiveness. And he has shown an ability to make tough plays at third, though he also has gone through stretches of defensive inconsistency.

D-backs get ‘statement’ win behind aggressive Bumgarner

“It was a really good response to something that hasn’t been going our way over the past three games,” Lovullo said. “I think this team was a little frustrated walking in the clubhouse doors today, and they went out and executed a really good game plan and made some statements all day long. It came at a perfect time. I know you guys know there was some emotion here in this ballpark yesterday. Surely you felt it for me postgame. These guys came out and did what they had to do to make a statement.”

Diamondback’s top prospect Corbin Carroll transferred to AAA Reno

He was drafted 16th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft and has quickly escalated through the D-backs’ minor league ranks.

Only Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Green and New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez rank higher than Carroll.

D-backs and Chase Field to host World Baseball Classic from March 11-15, 2023

Chase Field previously served as a first-round venue in 2006 (United States, Mexico, Canada, South Africa) and 2013 (United States, Mexico, Canada, Italy). Tickets for the 2023 World Baseball Classic games at Chase Field will go on sale at a later date.

BASEBALL NEWS:

Orioles win 7th straight game in shutout vs Angels

The Orioles have taken the baseball world by storm, this spate of winning unheard of in recent years and flatly unpredicted by pundits around the league. Yet within the clubhouse and the front office at large, you won’t get quite an admission, however extra exciting this team has made itself.

“I don’t get surprised about baseball,” executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said prior to Saturday’s game against the Angels.

MLBPA counters MLB’s international draft proposal; sides still far apart

The two sides face a July 25 deadline to agree on some form of an international draft, which MLB has sought for the better part of the past two decades. In an effort to entice the MLBPA, MLB offered to get rid of the qualifying-offer system — which constrains the market for a handful of mid- to upper-tier free agents every offseason — if the two sides agree to a version of an international draft. If they don’t, the international market and the qualifying-offer system will remain status quo.