Diamondbacks 5, Reds 4 - We got a team

Coming off his best start of the season, 3 hits allowed across 7 2/3rds shutout innings against the Pirates, Davies looked to build on that against a Reds team that had pounced on D-backs pitching right from the get-go, with homers (or in Votto’s case robbed homers) in the 1st inning of each of the previous 3 games. Today was no exception.

After a squandered scoring chance in the D-backs half of the 1st, the Reds kept their 1st inning scoring chances alive as the first 4 batters reached base. Friedl, Drury, and Pham singled to load the bases for Votto, who promptly doubled in two of the runners. A quick strikeout of Stephenson followed, and a Farmer flyout gave the Reds a quick 3-0 lead.

That lead looked to be safe as Tyler Mahle was dealing, with 6 strikeouts through 4 innings before Pavin Smith stepped in and delivered, cutting the lead to 3-1.

Fortunately for the D-backs, Davies was superb after the dreadful 1st, allowing just two singles while striking out 7 in 6 innings to salvage his day and throw a ✨quality start.✨ With this stretch of pitching, it’s safe to wonder how long Davies will remain a D-back.

Both teams struggled to do much of anything against the bullpens until the 9th, when the offense finally woke up. Smith walked and advanced to 2nd on a passed ball, and Alek Thomas singled him home, cutting the lead to 3-2. Perdomo attempted to sacrifice the runner to 2nd, but Tony Santillan’s throw was wide, pulling Farmer off the bag as the D-backs had something going with small ball tactics. Varsho attempted to sacrifice again, and this time the Reds took the out at 1st to move both runners with 1 out, bringin up Josh Rojas.

A long at-bat followed, with Rojas swinging early and often but staying alive on foul balls. On the 9th pitch, Rojas did this.

4-3 Dbacks.

Two walks of Marte and Hummel followed, loading the bases for Peralta, who grounded out to Matt Reynolds, but a bobble gave the D-backs another run which I’m sure they won’t need. :) 5-3 D-backs.

They would definitely need that run. Two quick outs from Kennedy brought up Matt Reynolds, who homered to right to give us just a 1 run game, but Friedl struck out and that was the ballgame. 5-4 and the win!

Rojas’ two-run single was key in him leading the team in WPA today, with a game-high +.329. Luplow struck out twice in his 4 at-bats for a bad -.127, although it could’ve been worse, as Santillan produced a -.769. Ouch.

The road trip continues as the D-backs head to Philadelphia for a 3-game series before returning home with a rematch against these Reds. Make sure to stop on by!