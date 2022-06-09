Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/8/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 1-4

Amarillo RHP Slade Cecconi: 8 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 7 K, 87 pitches (64 strikes)

Rehab Assignments

Reno DH Carson Kelly 0-3, BB, RBI

Statcast

Reno (31-25) would elect to go with a bullpen game, with Ryan Weiss serving as the opener. Weiss would go 2, then Mack Lemieux for 1, Blake Workman 2, Luis Frias 2, Mitchell Stumpo for 1, and Kevin Ginkel closing it out. The approach was helped by the fact Reno hitters quickly took control of this game with a 6-run 4th inning. Reno would load the bases with no outs before Seth Beer reached on a forceout at 2nd for the first run. Drew Ellis would get an infield single to push the lead to 2-0 then Dominic Canzone tomahawked a Wei-Chieh Huang high fastball to the just to the right of straightaway center for a Grand Slam.

The sound on the broadcast wasn't working, but we like to think they were just too stunned to speak



Dominic Canzone continues his tear and blows the game wide open with a Slam pic.twitter.com/DYkS6NgZCc — Reno Aces (@Aces) June 9, 2022

The high, towering fly ball left Canzone’s bat at 103.9 MPH and traveled 413 feet. With a 6-run lead, it was a matter of just closing it out. Workman would be the only Reno pitcher to allow any runs, which came in the form of a Jason Vosler 3-run homer in the 5th. Carson Kelly would add a sacrifice fly and Cole Tucker would get an RBI single to cap off Reno’s scoring.

Amarillo’s (25-28) bats were quieted in this game, as the team was held to just 6 singles in the contest. Pitching prospect Slade Cecconi had it going early, retiring the first 13 batters he faced and ultimately likely bit off more strike zone than he could chew with 2 home runs allowed in 8 innings although with no walks and 7 strikeouts.

A mediocre start by Luke Albright and poor bullpen work would put Hillsboro (26-25) behind the score, with Albright allowing 4 runs in 5 innings. Albright would allow 6 hits, a homer, walked 3 and struck out 3. With Hillsboro down 4-1 going into the 6th, A.J. Vukovich had a particularly rough inning with two throwing errors on potential force plays at the plate causing a big inning to happen. Hillsboro hitters would respond with 3 in the 7th, but were not able to chip away any further as the final 7 hitters would be retired.

Visalia (16-37) had a rough time getting hits with runners in scoring position, as the team went 0 for 7 and left 9 on base despite getting 9 hits and 3 walks. Josh Swales turned in a solid start with 2 runs in 5 innings, relying on his defense to get outs for him with 8 ground ball outs and 5 fly ball outs. Deyvison De Los Santos’ double and Danyer Sanabria’s home run were the only two extra base hits by Rawhide hitters. The bullpen would come in a 2-2 game and would cough up runs in the 6th and 7th innings off Rael Santos and Listher Sosa.