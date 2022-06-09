Diamondbacks Game Preview #59: 6/9 @ Reds

Today's Lineups DIAMONDBACKS REDS Daulton Varsho - C TJ Friedl - RF Josh Rojas - 3B Brandon Drury - 3B Ketel Marte - 2B Tommy Pham - LF Christian Walker - DH Joey Votto - DH David Peralta - LF Tyler Stephenson - C Jordan Luplow - RF Kyle Farmer - SS Pavin Smith - 1B Colin Moran - 1B Alek Thomas - CF Albert Almora - CF Geraldo Perdomo - SS Matt Reynolds - 2B Zach Davies - RHP Tyler Mahle - RHP

The first two games of this series did not go to plan. Indeed, the D-backs were within six outs of being shutout for a third game in a row, something which had never happened in team history. Geraldo Perdomo’s slam staved off that possibility, and the team kept the momentum going with their third shutout of the season last night (and second started by Merrill Kelly - Zac Gallen was the winner in the other). So, that sets up a quick getaway game today, with Zach Davies (above) on the mound and a chance for the team to escape Cincinnati with a split of the four-game series. That seemed extremely unlikely through the first sixteen innings, when the team could barely buy a hit, never mind with runners in scoring position.

Still, as we’ve been doing of late, let’s take a look at the players on both sides who have been particularly good against the opposing team. Let’s start with Reds’ “D-backs killers.” With a minimum of 25 PA, Austin Kearns leads the all-time list, with an OPS of 1.277 for Pittsburgh against Arizona, over a decently-sized 83 plate appearances. Dante Bichette is second (1.215, though over a less impressive 31 PA), and long-time Red, now a Mariner, Eugenio Suarez is third, at 1.067 over 145 PA. The Reds;’ going into rebuild mode means there aren’t many current players who qualify. Joey Votto unsurprisingly leads the pack, with a .998 OPS over a team-leading 285 PA vs. ARI. But then, he has a career .933 OPS.

Flipping the script, some unexpected names top the list for Arizona. though the top three barely make the qualifying PAs. Ryan Roberts has a 1.238 OPS, having gone 9-for-26 with three home-runs. There’s then a tie for second on 1.095, between Daniel Descalso and Augie Ojega. The latter has an OBP of .528 against the Reds, having gone 13-for-30 with four walks, though only one extra-base hit. However, also with a four-digit OPS is the top active “Reds menace,” David Peralta, who sits at 1.021 over 29 games and 110 PA (excluding yesterday). Nobody else currently around has number markedly better than their career ones: Christian Walker, oddly, had only a .396 OPS before hitting his first home run vs Cincinnati yesterday.