Snake Bytes 6/9: My Favorite Time

Diamondback’s News:

Diamondbacks 7, Reds NOTHING!

(Spencer) This game felt like a slog, personally. Perhaps that’s because it is nearly midnight and I’ve been sleepy since 6. But the game was good! Kelly wasn’t super sharp, but he did look more like his April self! The offense showed up, although once again mostly with home runs instead of building innings. Still nice to see runs scored in so many innings though (4, 5, 6, 7, and 9). And the bullpen was solid; little exciting, but not detrimentally so tonight. All-in-all, this was the best game we’ve played in nearly a week.

Alek Thomas robs Joey Votto of HR

ALEK THOMAS ROBS JOEY VOTTO! pic.twitter.com/aiwWB8Ult4 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 9, 2022

Carson Kelly will be evaluated Friday

He caught seven innings Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with a home run and double, then served as the designated hitter Wednesday. It’s possible he rejoins the Diamondbacks before the end of the road trip. Arizona begins a weekend series in Philadelphia on Friday.

Nick Ahmed placed on 60 day IL

The shoulder injury, Ahmed told AZCentral.com’s Nick Piecoro, dates back to before the 2020 season.

It had bothered Ahmed toward the end of the 2021 season when he was put on ice and despite treatment — including platelet-rich plasma and cortisone injections — the shortstop continues to have issues

Baseball News:

2022 MLB all star game ballot: Voting is now underway

Voting for the 2022 Major League Baseball All-Star Game is now underway. Head on over to MLB.com and cast your ballot, up to five times a day every 24 hours.

The first phase of the voting runs through June 30 at 1:59 p.m. ET. Then, there will be two finalists announced at each position (six outfielders) and the vote totals reset for an ostensibly furious several days of voting July 5 through July 8.

Angels walkup to Nickleback songs

And have now lost 14 straight.

FINAL: Angels 0, Red Sox 1 pic.twitter.com/GAFIAknPRM — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) June 9, 2022

Orioles designate Chris Owings for assignment

Owings signed a minor league contract with Baltimore during Spring Training. He cracked the Opening Day roster, and he’s started 19 of the club’s 57 games while working in a utility capacity. The 30-year-old has tallied 68 plate appearances but hit just .107/.254/.143 while striking out 24 times in that limited look. The slow start squeezed him off the active roster, and Owings has more than enough service time to refuse an option to Triple-A, leaving the O’s to designate him for assignment.

Hot seat index: Which MLB managers could be fired next?

Until last Friday, MLB had gone nearly four years without a managerial firing during the middle of a full 162-game season, since the Cardinals dismissed Mike Matheny in July 2018. That’s a remarkable change in pace from earlier this century, when an average of 3.5 teams each year changed managers midseason between ’01 and ’11.