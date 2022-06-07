Snake Bytes: 6/7 - Washed Out

Last Night’s Game

“There was a brief delay before the start of this one, as rain descended on the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Unfortunately, it stopped. For this game was more or less all downhill all the way for the Diamondbacks from there.”

“Hunter Greene allowed a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 in a rain-shortened game Monday night.”

“ While the sun was still shining Monday afternoon, the D-backs were on the field at Great American Ball Park taking early batting practice off a high-velocity pitching machine anticipating their matchup with Reds rookie Hunter Greene. Daulton Varsho led off the Monday night’s game with a bunt single and Arizona seemed to be on its way. But hours later, when torrential rain started to fall and forced the game to be called in the bottom of the seventh, that bunt single was still the lone hit for the D-backs.”

Diamondbacks News

[Kellan Olson | Arizona Sports] Dallas Keuchel signing with Arizona Diamondbacks on minor league deal, per report

[Kellan Olson | Arizona Sports] David Peralta exits D-backs’ game vs. Reds after diving catch

MLB News

1 trade chip for each team

Steve Gilbert picks David Peralta

MLB Draft standouts: Jim Bowden ranks the top 10 prospects in 2022

Pay wall here, but TDLR he has the same Top 5 as MLB Pipeline with similar tool evaluations.

[Jim Bowden | The Athletic] My early All-Star team picks for the American League and National League

“Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks — Gallen really knows how to pitch, with tremendous control, command and late life. He’s 4-0 with a 2.40 ERA in 10 starts. Gallen will be the Diamondbacks’ lone representative.”

[Bob Nightengale | USA Today] Nightengale’s Notebook: Atlanta knows it can rally through World Series hangover, but ‘last year is last year’

Pay wall blocked, so I’ll put the MLBTR blurb about that here instead

“While the Diamondbacks have a modest 26-29 record, that is still a vast improvement from their 77-145 mark in 2020-21, and it has led to some renewed belief in manager Torey Lovullo. “Some front office officials have urged ownership to give [Lovullo] an extension,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale writes, but ownership is holding off for the time being. The skipper is already under control beyond this season, as the extension signed last September guaranteed Lovullo’s deal for the 2022 season and added a club option for 2023, so the D’Backs technically don’t need to act with immediate urgency in locking Lovullo up. This is Lovullo’s sixth season with Arizona, with an overall 363-400 record and one postseason appearance on his resume, plus NL Manager Of The Year honors in 2017.”

Injuries

Reds activate SS Jose Barrero from IL, Option Him to AAA

Padres Place Wil Myers on IL with Knee Inflammation: Myers will be getting his knee scoped and will be out for the next month.

Orioles’ Prospect Grayson Rodriguez Diagnosed with Lat Strain: Orioles GM Mike Elias says their top pitching prospect suffered a Grade 2 lat strain and isn’t expected to return until at least September, if at all this season.

Cardinals Place Corey Dickerson on 10-Day Injured List: Dickerson placed on the IL with a left calf strain