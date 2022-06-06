Snake Bytes: 06/06 - Tucker Ahoy!

Diamondbacks News

“We’ve got to be better, no doubt about it. We’re a very capable offensive team when we have a good approach and we don’t try to do too much and have big thoughts,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “Looked like we were having some big thoughts based on the types of swings I was watching us take.”

“It’s a work in progress,” Gallen said of the pitch [his fastball, DBE] Sunday. “I feel like it was more hit or miss. There would be some times where I was really on the edges, and it worked out, but I think it was really kind of ‘flip a coin’ for the most part out there.”

“As usual, pitchers go in waves, and he’ll go on the upswing,” Strom said. “He’ll be fine.” - Brent Strom on Zac Gallen

“My job is to keep us in the game,” Gallen said. “We lost today. So, for me, it’s a bummer. … Just tried to keep us in the game, tried to not let the thing unravel.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder and Mountain Pointe High School standout Cole Tucker off waivers on Sunday, the team announced.

The D-backs optioned Tucker to Triple-A Reno and designated pitcher Jacob Webb for assignment in a corresponding move.

Tucker, who is from Phoenix, was a first-round pick in the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Pirates out of high school. He was committed to play for the University of Arizona before the draft.

The Seattle native has an MLB ETA of 2023, per Pipeline, although D-backs president and CEO Derrick Hall told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta earlier this season he would not be surprised if Carroll makes his debut in 2022.

“I think sometimes we can become too predictable, especially [the] third time around the order,” Strom said. “When you’re a two-pitch or two-and-a-half-pitch mix like Davies is, I think a third pitch that he can throw for strikes would help him get over the hump a little bit.”

“I’d like to see it [experimenting, tricks..., DBE] brought more to the forefront, but when pitchers get in jams, they usually default back to what they’ve done in the past,” Strom said. “And for us, I think, to be successful, we need to do things a bit differently.”

“The other NL West also-ran, the Colorado Rockies, is unlikely to shift philosophy and trade players at the deadline, but I don’t think Arizona shares that tendency. Offense is at a premium thanks to the Humidorian Reaction, and Peralta is hitting the ball harder than he has in years. I’m also inclined to think it will stick — in the short-term, at least, as he’ll turn 35 this year — in that it reflects a change in approach.” Says Dan Szymborski.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks have engaged in internal discussions on whether to give manager Torey Lovullo a contract extension with their surprising start, hovering around .500 after losing 110 games last season. While some front office officials have urged ownership to give him an extension, they have decided for now to wait, wanting to make sure he’s still the right man to lead them back into a postseason contender.” - Bob Nightengale on USA Today

Around The MLB

Pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson were among the players who did not wear the patch on their uniforms and chose to wear the team’s standard caps for the June 4 home game.

The Angels led by a 6-2 margin heading into the bottom of the eighth, yet closer Raisel Iglesias surrendered a game-tying grand slam to Bryce Harper.

Across The Pacific

Hyun-soo Kim became just the 16th player in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) league history to reach the 2,000-hit milestone. The 34-year-old Kim is in his fifth season with the LG Twins. He previously played from 2006 to 2015 for the Doosan Bears. He led them to a Korean Series title in 2015 before moving to the Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball (MLB).