Snake Bytes: 6/5 Walked off

https://www.bucsdugout.com/2022/6/4/23154816/pittsburgh-pirates-arizona-diamondbacks-jack-suwinski-roansy-contreras-bryan-reynolds-zac-davies

YOU CAN’T SPELL WIN WITHOUT SUWINSKI!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fOb5iYiSWs — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 4, 2022

Diamondbacks waste strong effort from Zach Davies, Melancon surrenders walk-off HR

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/06/04/diamondbacks-waste-strong-effort-zach-davies-melancon-surrenders-walk-off-hr/7516840001/

D-backs waste Zach Davies’ 7.2 shutout innings as Pirates walk off Arizona

https://arizonasports.com/story/3166910/d-backs-waste-zach-davies-7-2-shutout-innings-as-pirates-walk-off-arizona/

D-backs’ Christian Walker outsmarts Pirates with cheeky double play

https://arizonasports.com/story/3166780/d-backs-christian-walker-outsmarts-pirates-with-cheeky-double-play/

Why only get one out when you can get two?



Just smart baseball from @CWALK328. pic.twitter.com/dzBVFJNrBg — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 4, 2022

The Ain’t No Fang Podcast: Which D-backs could be dealt at the trade deadline?

https://arizonasports.com/story/3166812/aint-no-fang-podcast-which-d-backs-could-be-dealt-at-the-trade-deadline/



Diamondbacks’ Perezchica enjoying daughter’s moments in Women’s College World Series

“You realize how big it is. But it’s not til you go there that you really get the full impact of what it is,” Perezchica said Saturday of the WCWS. “It’s a great opportunity for these young ladies. Hopefully, they can play their hearts out and remember this the rest of their lives. They will, because it’s something so special.”

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/mlb/diamondbacks/2022/06/04/third-base-coach-tony-perezchica-enjoying-watching-his-daughter-wcws/7513818001/



Other Baseball



Bite-handed pitcher: Scherzer has run-in with dog

Scherzer was bitten on the right hand by one of his two dogs, but the ace said in a tweet that the bite was mild and “will have no effect on my rehab.”

https://www.mlb.com/news/max-scherzer-gets-dog-bite-on-throwing-hand

9 stories that deserve more attention

They talk about the Jazz for Gallen trade, amongst other things.

https://www.mlb.com/news/overlooked-mlb-stories-june-2022

Report: Andújar requests trade from Yankees

https://www.mlb.com/news/miguel-andujar-requests-trade-from-yankees

Position player pitching? Not for LA in 9th

The umpiring crew, headed by crew chief CB Bucknor, intervened. After a lengthy discussion, Bucknor announced that the score differential must be at least six runs in order for a position player to pitch before extra innings. The rule was implemented ahead of the 2020 season, but it was suspended for two years before being reinstated for ‘22.

https://www.mlb.com/news/dodgers-position-player-pitching-confusion-against-mets



