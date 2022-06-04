Snake Bytes: 6/4 - Muscling Up

Diamondbacks News

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

It wasn’t a pretty outing for Merrill Kelly, but it was a step in the right direction after his last few starts. The right-hander managed to allow only three runs (two earned) through five innings. On the other side of things, Arizona had themselves a great night. Alek Thomas had his first multi-homer game. Jake, McCarthy, Christian Walker, and Ketel Marte also joined Thomas in going deep.

Diamondbacks Ride Homers to Win

Christian Walker began the homer barrage. Alek Thomas contributed two of his own, both going to right center, one of them being the longest bomb of the night at 432 feet.

Diamondbacks Slug Their Way to Series Opening Win

The D-backs belted five home runs on Friday night with the long balls coming from the bats of Christian Walker, Alek Thomas (two), Ketel Marte and Jake McCarthy.

Other Baseball News

Musgrove, Padres Denied Second No-Hitter

Joe Musgrove went 7 2⁄ 3 innings before surrendering his first hit Friday night. Musgrove finished the night with eight scoreless frames, on one hit, three walks, and six strikeouts. The outing took a career-high 114 pitches and also extended Musgrove’s string of quality starts to begin the season to ten straight outings.

Cole Flirts with Perfection

For the second straight night, a Yankees starter flirted with perfection. This time, it was Gerrit Cole who was doing the dealing. This one was broken up when Jonathan Schoop hit a clean single up the middle with two out in the seventh inning.

Yordan Alvarez Agrees to Extension

Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros are in a agreement on a six-year, $115 million extension which will keep the slugger in Houston through the 2028 season

Baseball’s New Arbitrator a Wild Card

Many eyes are now upon Martin Scheinman, the arbitrator who will decide on Trevor Bauer’s appeal.

Governor DeSantis Vetoes Funds for Sports Complex Over Rays’ Public Statement

DeSantis on Thursday used his line-item veto powers to eliminate $35 million for a sports training and youth tournament complex in Pasco County, in the Tampa Bay area, which local officials hoped could serve as the new player development facility for the Rays.

