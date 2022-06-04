Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/3/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 3-1 record

Top Prospect Performances

Amarillo CF Corbin Carroll: 1-5, R

Amarillo RHP Bryce Jarvis: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 6 K, 88 pitches (52 strikes)

A strong start by Corbin Martin, who allowed 2 runs (1 earned) over 6 innings with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts helped Reno (27-25) come up big in this game. Both teams would trade runs in the first, with Tacoma taking advantage of a throwing error by catcher Grayson Greiner on a stolen base attempt and Reno scoring on a 2-out RBI double by Seth Beer. Martin got into a bit of trouble in the 3rd, but managed to limit the damage to 1 run in the 3rd. The bottom half of the inning would see Reno take the lead for good with a 3-spot. Jancarlos Cintron singled and scored on a Dominic Fletcher RBI double to knot the game again, but a walk by Beer preceded a 2-run triple by Stone Garrett that gave Reno a 4-2 lead.

With a lead, Reno kept pouring it on offensively. Grayson Greiner destroyed a ball at 107.7 MPH with a high launch angle of 36° that produced a home run that traveled well over the scoreboard in left field to push the lead to 5-2.

Not to be content with just 5 runs, the Aces were able to load the bases in the 7th and sent Drew Ellis to the plate. Ellis would take a Danny Young sinker and plugged the left-center field gap, where no defender was close to the ball, for a bases-clearing double and push the score to 8-2.

Before that pitch, the bases were loaded.



Drew Ellis changed that quickly

Jacob Webb and Mitchell Stumpo would pitch scoreless innings while Luis Frias gave up an oh by the way solo shot in the 9th inning. The trio struck out 6 and allowed just two baserunners while collecting 9 outs.

Despite getting an early lead, the pitching for Amarillo (22-27) was unable to hold up in this game. Starter Bryce Jarvis struggled with traffic on the bases, reaching a pitch count of 88 before finishing the 4th inning thanks to 4 walks, 3 hits, and 6 strikeouts. Here’s him pitching his way out of a bases loaded jam with his plus change-up.

6 Ks but none bigger than the last.@BryceJarvis28 strands the bases loaded!



6 Ks but none bigger than the last. @BryceJarvis28 strands the bases loaded!

The Amarillo bullpen would cough up the lead in the 6th. Keegan Curtis would allow a 2-run homer on his final pitch and Brett de Geus was unable to get the 3rd out before giving up another run. Blaze Alexander would try to chip into this lead with a solo homer in the 8th.

The titanic blast would be his 7th of the year, on a day the wind was blowing out to left. Jake Rice would not be able to hold Midland to 6 runs, as he would allow a pair of solo home runs in the 9th. Drew Stankiewicz would homer to left center field and Jorge Barrosa would walk to get the potential tying run to the plate, but Eduardo Diaz would strike out.

Hillsboro (26-21) laid the wood on Tri-City pitchers, immediately taking control with 7 runs in the first three trips to the plate. Caleb Roberts tripled on the first pitch and the rout was on from that point. Adrian Del Castillo and Danny Oriente would close the first with an RBI double and RBI single respectively. Del Castillo and Oriente combined to drive in 5. The 2nd inning included home runs hit by Tristin English (4th) and A.J. Vukovich (4th) to push the lead to 5-0. As Hillsboro continued to pile on, they got a great start from Kenny Hernandez. Hernandez went 8 innings, allowing just 1 run on 5 hits, 1 walk, and 8 strikeouts in the blowout win.

Strong hitting would allow Visalia to weather a sloppy pitching day. Yilber Diaz would strike out 9, but gave up 3 runs over 3 1⁄ 3 innings. David Sanchez would allow a run of his own in the 4th in relief. Visalia had 10 hits, but a barrage of extra base hits would allow them to continually produce runs. Despite falling behind 4-1 in the 4th, Deyvison De Los Santos crushed a 2-run homer off the barn behind right-center field to put the Rawhide back in the game.

De Los Santos knocking it out of the park!