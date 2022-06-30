Snake Bytes 6/30: And Nothing Else Mather

Padres 4, D-backs 0: Offense takes a step back

“It was just one of those days we couldn’t really get anything going,” Rojas said. “I don’t know what to attribute that to. I know I just was sitting on pitches and didn’t get them. One at-bat I tried to do a little too much and just missed it. I just think that was the theme throughout the day across the lineup — not getting the pitch you’re looking for or trying to do a little too much. It’s hard to pinpoint one thing with nine guys at the plate. I just think it was one of those days we struggled to get something going, and it definitely showed.”

Mike Clevinger calls out Bob Brenly

"Anytime we get punched in the mouth we show up the next day ready to swing back"@MikeClevinger caught up with @annieheilbrunn after an amazing outing #TimeToShine | @Padres | #PadresWin pic.twitter.com/5xGoSA3wc7 — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) June 29, 2022

D-backs rotation back in flux as Davies heads to injured list; Keuchel gets 2nd start

Earlier in the day, manager Torey Lovullo said the club would be giving left-hander Dallas Keuchel another start. Keuchel faced the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in his first with the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

“The entire body of work I thought was good enough,” Lovullo said. “He executed a game plan, struck a lot of guys out. I think he’ll just get better for us.”

Keuchel induced 15 swinging strikes, more than he had registered in any of his eight starts with the Chicago White Sox, who cut him loose in May after he posted a 7.88 ERA.

Geraldo Perdomo, Buddy Kennedy acclimating to big-league level in rookie season

“A young player’s first full season in the big leagues, it’s just a grind,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday. “It’s a mental, physical grind. … The hardest part of becoming a big-leaguer is acclimating — to get here, know where you are, know where you’re standing and know what you’re going to be offering your team at that given moment.

Baseball News:

Rob Manfred says idea he hates baseball is ‘most ridiculous thing said about him

It is should be noted Manfred’s legacy extends beyond his eight years as commissioner. He was on MLB’s negotiating team for the 1994-95 players’ strike — “Oh, it was the worst year of my life,” he said — and he was on then-commissioner Bud Selig’s staff during the so-called Steroid Era. “In a perfect world (we) should have been aware of the use of steroids from the minute it became an issue among the players. Unfortunately, we do not live in a perfect world,” Manfred remarked.

MLB isn’t even pretending it wants to keep the A’s in Oakland

MLB reportedly won’t assess a relocation fee to Oakland if the Athletics decide to move to Nevada’s largest city https://t.co/rn24GFAJ8O — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 28, 2022

Marlins place Jazz Chisolm on IL

Chisholm has been nagged by back issues in recent days. He sat out Sunday’s and Monday’s contests before returning to the lineup yesterday. He departed that game after one at-bat and a lone defensive inning. Christina De Nicola of MLB.com wrote last night that he was headed for an MRI, making it unsurprising he’ll need some time to rehab the injury. The club hasn’t provided any specifics on his potential return.

Mark Appel makes MLB debut with Phillies 9 years after being the top overall draft pick