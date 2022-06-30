Diamondbacks Reacts Survey: Tell us about Torey!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Diamondbacks fans and fans across the country.

This week, it’s time for you to tell us what you think about manager Torey Lovullo this season. Last year, he was in charge of a team which stumbled their way to 110 losses, almost the worst in franchise history. But, it was generally accepted by most, that the record was not particularly Torey’s fault. This year - much like 2021 - started off brightly enough, with the team making a surprising push to the fringes of wild-card contention. But the past month has seen the team slide back, below .500 and into a battle with the Rockies for last-place in the division. The question remains though: how much of it is down to Lovullo?

Last September, as the Season of Suck wound down, the team gave him a vote of confidence, extending Torey’s contract for the 2022 season, with a team option for 2023. As year, there has been no word on that being exercised. What do you think about Torey’s performance this year? Below is a simple poll on the grade you’d give him, by whatever method you feel appropriate. Please explain the details of your choice in the comments, along with a discussion of his strengths and weaknesses, whether you think he has got better this year, etc. We’ll have the results for you next week.

