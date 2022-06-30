Arizona Diamondbacks: July confidence poll

June results

The Diamondbacks had a winning record in the month of May, for the first time since 2017, going 15-14. While in doubt until the final game, it’s still a VAST improvement on the same period last year, when the Diamondbacks had one of the worst months in recent baseball history (well, until June 2021), going 5-24. A ten-game improvement is pretty good, and the winning record is probably all the more impressive, considering the team was 0-8 against the Dodgers that month (and so went 15-6 against the NotDodgers). Fans were feeling pretty good about themselves as the calendar page turned, as you can see from our poll taken at the beginning of June.

7% - 1 (not confident in the slightest)

8% - 2

10% - 3

15% - 4

34% - 5

12% - 6

7% - 7

4% - 8

3% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident)

For the first time in over a year (since May 2021), the most popular category was not at the bottom end of the chart, with “5” getting about a third of votes. Still things skewed slightly lower, with 40% below that, compared to 26% above, which perhaps indicates people were still a little nervous about the wheels falling off. However, all the lower categories went down, with “1” hitting single digits for, again, the first time in just over a year. All told, the average confidence improved by a solid seven-tenths of a point, going up from 3.93 to a June figure of 4.63.

Below, you can see the breakdown for the past 12 polls’ results, followed by the line graph showing the trends over this and previous seasons. Again, it was quite close to a bell curve, albeit with a steeper incline than in May.

July poll

Okay, technically it’s still late June, but I’m taking advantage of the off day, and it’s not as if much is going to happen between now and midnight (cue: Ken Kendrick selling the team to Elon Musk). It wasn’t a great June, the team failing to capitalize on the winning record from May, despite what felt like an easier schedule. It was still an improvement over June 2021, though that’s hardly saying anything. However, the team struggled to put together victories, their longest winning streak of the month being two games. The rotation not named Merrill Kelly managed just one W in twenty attempts.

But what do you reckon? As ever, feel free to explain your choice in the comments, especially if it has changed from the April one.