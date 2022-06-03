SnakeBytes 6/3: Another slow off day

Diamondbacks News

(Arizona Sports) Diamondbacks’ strong May, struggles vs. Dodgers: By the numbers

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a pleasant surprise through the team’s first 52 games, as they sit just two games under .500 after finishing with just 52 wins a season ago.

While the D-backs have been solid, they struggle mightily against the Los Angeles Dodgers, who sit atop the National League West.

Let’s take a look at how different the Diamondbacks’ stats are against the Dodgers compared to the rest of their schedule in May.

(ABC15) D-backs Summer Pass on sale for $99

The all-you-can-watch deal is back! For $99 per person, you can go to up to 37 home games over the course of the next three months. If you’re planning on going to more than three or four games in the near future, definitely worth looking into!

MLB News

(ESPN) New York Mets star Francisco Lindor sits out Thursday after slamming his finger in hotel door

Francisco Lindor slammed his finger closing a door and missed the New York Mets’ series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night.

“The last time I pinched a finger, I was 12 years old,” he said.

(CBS Sports) Robinson Canó’s MLB career could be over; his legacy and Hall of Fame chances will always be tied to PEDs

It’s been a long time since he was a useful defender, but Canó’s value would be in his bat and that’s gone.

I said it’s possible he’s done. I’ll add that he should be done.

When Canó does walk away from his playing career, he leaves behind a career that would have landed him in the Hall of Fame, but two PED suspensions will have him in the Manny Ramirez limbo zone.

(ESPN) Yankees’ Jameson Taillon toys with perfection before settling for thrilling comeback win over Angels

Jameson Taillon took a perfect game into the eighth inning, then fell behind before the host New York Yankees rallied past the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Thursday night on a clutch swing by pinch-hitter Anthony Rizzo.