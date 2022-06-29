Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 6/28/2022

The Diamondbacks Minor League affiliates combined for a 2-2 record

Top Prospect Performances

Visalia SS Jordan Lawlar: 1-4, BB, SB (20), RBI, R

Reno RHP Ryne Nelson: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 86 pitches (56 strikes)

Visalia 3B Deyvison De Los Santos: 2-4, 2 2B

Statcast

A terrible bullpen performance ruined a quality start from Reno (38-35) starter Ryne Nelson. Nelson pitched the first 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 5 hits, 2 walks, and 6 strikeouts. Nelson’s fastball averaged 92.7 MPH, so it was nice to see him pitch well with lesser velocity. The Aces scored three runs in the first five innings, which included a 2-run homer from Stone Garrett in the first inning and Jancarlos Cintron beating out a play at the plate on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Jake McCarthy.

In a 3-3 game, Mitchell Stumpo got the 7th inning assignment and retired only 2 of the 7 hitters he faced. Stumpo left the game in a 5-3 deficit and the bases loaded, but Miguel Aguilar allowed two of the three inherited runners to score before allowing a couple more runs to himself in the 8th to put Reno behind 9-3. The Aces scored a couple runs each in the 8th and the 9th inning, but never got the potential tying run to the plate.

This game got out of hand as soon as the first pitch was thrown. Deyni Olivero only recorded 2 outs in the game, but surrendered a first inning grand slam that proved to be a tone setter for the game. Amarillo (32-38) pitchers allowed 16 runs on 13 hits and 9 walks in the blowout loss. On offense the Sod Poodles got 10 hits, with their 5-9 hitters each recording 2 hits in the game.

Despite getting a poor start from John Carver, the Hops offense rallied to score 7 runs in their final 3 trips at the plate for a come from behind win. Carver allowed 4 runs in 2 2⁄ 3 innings with 4 hits allowed, 2 walks, and 5 strikeouts. The Hillsboro (31-37) bullpen delivered 5 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings to allow the comeback bid to happen, collectively allowing 1 hit, 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts in that span.

For the first 6 innings, the Hops only run was an A.J. Vukovich solo home run (#7). Vukovich started the rally in the 7th with a leadoff single. Caleb Roberts tripled him home and scored on Cam Coursey’s single with one out to trim the deficit to 4-3. The Hops inning took the lead for good in the 8th, with Roberts’ 2-run double gave Hillsboro a 5-4 lead.

The Hops iced the game in the 9th inning, scoring 3 runs in the inning to ensure no comeback bid would happen on their bullpen. With one out, Lyle Lin singled and Jarrod Watkins doubled to plate the first run of the inning. Three consecutive walks and Vukovich’s sacrifice fly plated the final two runs of the inning.

A low-scoring game early turned into a slugfest late, as Visalia (23-47) outscored Rancho Cucamonga 6-4 in the final 3 innings to edge out a win. Diomedes Sierra allowed 2 runs (1 earned) in 5 innings on 5 hits, 3 walks, and 7 strikeouts. Despite his best efforts on the mound, the Rawhide found themselves trailing 2-1 entering the 7th. Wilderd Patino tied the game with an RBI double that scored Jordan Lawlar after he walked and stole 2nd. Visalia scored 4 in the top of the 8th on RBI singles by Juan Corniel and Lawlar. The Rawhide would need all 4 runs to hold the lead, as the Quakes cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom half of the inning against Listher Sosa and Junior Mieses. J.J. D’Orazio plated home a key insurance run in the 9th inning, as they would need to cash in on that insurance to escape with a win.