Snake Bytes: 6/28 - AZ Snake Pit Previews the 2022 Draft

D-backs News

[MLB.com] Here’s our latest Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week

3B: Deyvison De Los Santos, Visalia Rawhide (Single-A)

D-backs No. 12

.577/.607/.885, 6 G, 15-for-26, 2 HR, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 6 R, 2 BB, 5 K

It was a week of threes for the D-backs’ De Los Santos, who tallied three hits in five different games for the Rawhide at Inland Empire. The corner infielder started with a homer and two singles on Tuesday before tripling to go along with two singles on Thursday. After racking up three singles in Friday and Saturday’s games, De Los Santos finished the week with another homer and two singles on Sunday. For the month of June, the 19-year-old is batting .422/.451/.663 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games played.

[MLB.com] 8 trade candidates on the rise — and where they could go

Zach Davies, SP, D-backs Davies pitched to an ERA close to 5.00 during the first two months of the season, but the right-hander has been much better in June, compiling a 2.56 ERA in five starts. At 29, Davies is earning $1.5 million in 2022 and has a mutual option for 2023 that will likely send him back to free agency, making him a solid option for the middle to back end of a contending rotation.

Potential fits: Braves, Guardians, White Sox

MLB News

Red Sox Select Yolmer Sanchez

Blue Jays Select Shaun Anderson

Pirates DFA Anthony Banda, Release Heath Hembree

Mets Claim Kramer Robertson

Blue Jays Sign Sergio Romo

Angels Claim Dillon Thomas, DFA Kyle Barraclough

Phillies Claim Oscar Mercado

Royals trade Carlos Santana to Mariners, Promote Vinnie Pasquantino

MLB Injuries

Mets Transfer Tylor Megill to 60-Day IL

Cardinals place Jack Flaherity, Harrison Bader on IL

Trevor Larnach to Undergo Core Surgery

Bryce Harper reportedly likely to require thumb surgery

AZ Snake Pit previews the 2022 MLB Draft

As part of the 2022 MLB Draft coverage, the AZ Snake Pit will be doing a live stream on YouTube and Twitter at 1:00PM Mountain Standard Time. James Attwood, Wes Baier, and I will preview the Diamondbacks’ first three selections in the draft: 2, 34, and 43.

Topics will include:

Speculating what Baltimore might do with the first overall pick

Best/Worst case scenarios for the Diamondbacks at the second overall pick

Top Prospects at #2: Druw Jones, Brooks Lee, Jackson Holliday, Elijah Green, and Termarr Johnson

“Portfolio” approach vs. Best Player Available

Players that could be in play at 34 and 43

Watch the stream on YouTube, make sure to leave a like and subscribe to the AZ Snake Pit YouTube channel.